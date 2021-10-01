amoled-screens-in-notebooks-take-the-user-experience-to-another-level

By Luciano Beraldo* The closer relationship between people and products like notebooks and smartphones was a move expected with the need for social isolation. Much of the adaptation to home office and homeschooling was only possible due to the technology available in tablets, notebooks and smartphones. But these devices weren’t limited to that. They also facilitated access to entertainment and well-being, with an increase in the consumption of movies, series, tutorial videos and online courses. In addition, these devices kept close friends and family members who could not meet in person due to the security measures imposed by the pandemic. Cheap notebook gamer: 5 models to buy at 2021 Intel Core i9 2021K appears in tests with twice the performance of the predecessor How to keep the notebook turned on with the lid closed

Skip more time at home has also increased users’ demand for the screens and image quality offered by notebooks. Over the months, models that offer more vibrant colors, higher contrast definition and better image quality have fallen in consumer taste. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! A good example are the AMOLED screens, or Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (Active Matrix of Organic Light-Emitting Diodes, in English translation). They have dedicated pixels for each color and can turn these pixels on and off three times faster compared to TN technology found in most traditional displays. This allows for a more fluid display and more vivid, true-to-life colors. AMOLED technology also contributes to longer battery life for devices, as it is not necessary for an external circuit to be powered to control the pixels. With all these considerations, devices with a screen AMOLED are ideal for professionals in different areas. For designers, it contributes to producing art with even more vivid color and contrast; for photographers, editing images with maximum sharpness and color fidelity; and for architects, with greater definition when putting together and presenting their projects. In addition, this technology allows the display of videos with fast movements without leaving any traces on the screen, a very positive factor for those who work with audiovisual editing and production.

12900As for those looking for high performance entertainment, the AMOLED screen is a great choice too. The display offers sharper and more realistic images for those who like to enjoy their free time to watch movies and series on streaming platforms. And for users who don’t give up on a good game, because it has an incredibly low response time, just 0.2ms, it’s possible to extract the best from the graphics of games.

The difference in the construction of AMOLED screens is what we call the TFT Matrix. It is a thin film of transistors capable of determining how each pixel behaves when forming an image. It also controls when each pixel should be turned on or off and guides the light and color aspects. To get an idea of ​​the high quality and user experience with AMOLED, this type of screen has % more accuracy in coverage of color and contrast ratio 2021 times more vivid compared to LCD screen models.

In addition to all the positive characteristics of the AMOLED screens, they contribute to reducing the weight of the products, facilitating storage and transport. With these and other technologies that are emerging to enhance the user experience, consumers in the coming years tend to prioritize devices that facilitate the performance of daily tasks, in addition to the possibility of accompanying them in an increasingly dynamic routine. Mobility, performance and high performance will be increasingly indispensable characteristics.

*Luciano Beraldo is senior manager of the notebook area at Samsung Brasil