How to change your username on Roblox
Roblox (PC | Android | iOS) is a virtual universe created by Roblox Corporation where people can create and post their game on the platform for others to access, enjoy the experience and leave their opinion. It’s a fun way to bring users together.
The title allows you to browse different worlds and create your avatar, as well as your name. If you want to change it, it is necessary to use Robux, the title’s virtual currency. Follow the tutorial that Canaltech
has prepared below to buy the currency and change the username. Step 1:
to make the exchange, purchase the Robux first by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner or on the taskbar above.
Step 2:
the value to carry out the name change is 1.000 Robux, then select the desired amount and payment method to proceed.
Step 3: Go to "Settings" via gear in the upper right corner ito.
Step 4:Go to “Account Information” and, as long as you have the necessary Robux, click on the pencil icon in the “Username” option to make the exchange.
This way you can make the change, but to avoid unnecessary expenses, think carefully about what name you want to have in the Roblux universe.
