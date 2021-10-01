fuel-crisis-boosts-electric-car-sales-in-uk

Problems with truck drivers, queues at gas stations, scarce gasoline… No, we are not talking about a problem in Brazil, like the one faced in 2018. Gasoline, today, is a difficult product to be found in one of the nations whose economy is one of the largest in the world: the United Kingdom. And the scenario exploded the search for information about electric cars. After all, whoever owns an electric car doesn’t need gasoline, right? History: “cheap” electric car is the sales leader in the Chinese market

Volkswagen presents ID.3 and ID.4 in Brazil and provides for “zero emission” until 2050

Give up! BMW will not limit the range of its electric cars to 388 km

According to CarGuide, the day 36 of September recorded a 1.388% increase in Google searches for electric vehicles . This is equivalent to an increase of 16 times over the average of searches on common days. Another site, Carwow, which is segmented in electric vehicles, registered an increase of 56 % in consultations two days later, with the crisis already established in the region. “The lack of traditional fuels at the service stations caused panic among British drivers, who began to search for electric cars en masse. In one week, traffic for battery-powered models increased 388%”, highlighted Sepi Arani, Director of the commercial division of Carwow. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Research reveals that 94, 7% of Brazilians want an electric car The search for electric cars has exploded and, consequently, sales of this type of vehicle have also grown. According to information from the Auto Trader Group, 7.100 new cars were licensed in August. In September, on top of this growth, there was already an increase of 56% and the search for used cars of the type grew 61% between one weekend and another. The fuel crisis Image: Michael Fousert/Unsplash

The origin of the fuel crisis, which started the unbridled search for electric cars, happened a short time ago. It all started after the oil company BP said it would need to temporarily close some stations due to the lack of truck drivers to deliver the fuel.

According to the local press, there is a huge shortage of drivers around 100 thousand professionals, and other sectors of the economy are also being affected. In the case of fuel, this generated a rush to gas stations, long lines to refuel cars and, in a short time, the lack of gasoline.

Will your next car be electric? This research says the chances are good

The cause of the lack of drivers, in turn, would have Brexit as a background . Since it started, many European drivers have returned to their home countries or moved elsewhere because working in the UK involved additional border bureaucracy that affected their income.

gas stations even implemented a fuel rationing (56 euros per car ), but according to the UK government, the situation is normalizing. Anyway, the salient point in this whole story, according to several international media outlets, is that maybe the time has come to anticipate the search for an electric car.

O Tom’s Guide, for example, recalled that the European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new combustion-powered cars in 2018, although some countries, including the UK and Denmark, plan to do so much sooner. So why wait?

Source: BBC, Inside EVs, Tom’s Guide, CarGuide