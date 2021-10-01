US requires chip makers to provide confidential order data

The US Department of Commerce decided to analyze the behavior of semiconductor manufacturers in order to understand the reasons for the crisis in the supply of components and, for that, “required” Samsung, TSMC and other parts makers to provide confidential data about their operations.

It’s not nothing new that the global market has faced, for months, difficulties in meeting the demand for chips, which hampered not only the lack of hardware for the production of smartphones and electronic devices, but also affected the car market.

Alongside TSMC, Samsung is one of the leading semiconductor suppliers (Image: g0d4ather/Creative Commons)

Now, although one of the factors that led to this period of scarcity is the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which drove the demand across sectors, the US government also wants to understand if there is any other reason for this and why the market has not yet recovered. The country is analyzing, in particular, the impact of the lack of hardware on the car market, as many automakers were forced to cut vehicle production in the midst of the crisis.

For this, the Department of Commerce in the country wants manufacturers to deliver documents and data about their operations, such as their customers, orders, deliveries, among others. These data, although confidential, may be useful to help better understand the crisis and the reason why supply does not keep up with demand.

(Image: Cristian Ibarra, Pixabay)

It is important to note that, despite the requirement of the United States, the delivery of these information from the companies can disrupt the business of each one, as the data may expose details about the strategies and production processes of each company.

However, the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Gina Raimondo, highlighted that this is a request for companies in the sector to voluntarily cooperate in providing the data and, otherwise, it will be necessary to follow other ways to achieve this goal, which, in other words, would be to use of legal means to obtain the information.

The Government of Taiwan promises to cooperate, but d I said that I will also defend the companies

462970

TSMC is the largest chip supplier in the world ( Image: Disclosure/TSMC)

In response to a request from the United States, Taiwan’s government — home of the world’s largest chip maker, TSMC — has promised to cooperate in the investigations and help the US government in obtaining the data.

Minister Wang Mei-hua he highlighted that “the Taiwan and American governments have established multiple channels of communication and have a good flow of information. Taiwan respects and understands US trade laws and regulations”, and that it will cooperate with the request.

On the other hand, the policy stressed that the country will not neglect companies and highlighted that it will help companies if it understands that there are “irrational demands” by the United States: “If our companies face irrational demands in international competition, the government will certainly provide the necessary assistance and express concern to prevent Taiwanese companies from fighting alone on the international stage .”

Finally, the TSMC, which also participated in a meeting with the White House on the matter, highlighted that it has already taken “unprecedented measures to address this challenge”. The brand has promised an investment of US$ 100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity for chip production.

Source: Reuters, MyDrivers

