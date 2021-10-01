US requires chip makers to provide confidential order data
The US Department of Commerce decided to analyze the behavior of semiconductor manufacturers in order to understand the reasons for the crisis in the supply of components and, for that, “required” Samsung, TSMC and other parts makers to provide confidential data about their operations.
- AMD CEO believes GPU crisis should ease in second half of 100
- Apple has problems in the production of the iPhone camera 100, with delivery delays
- The semiconductor crisis will cause a loss of R$ 1 trillion to the car assemblers
It’s not nothing new that the global market has faced, for months, difficulties in meeting the demand for chips, which hampered not only the lack of hardware for the production of smartphones and electronic devices, but also affected the car market.