how-to-save-space-on-the-ps5

October 1, 2021
With the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony promised games in very high definition, with less loading time and backwards compatibility with PS4 titles. In fact, the company is fulfilling all of this, but with one catch: the console’s internal memory isn’t keeping up with so much evolution.

By factory, the PS5 comes with an SSD of 1024 GB. Of this total, almost 250 GB are reserved for the operating system of the device, which means you will have a little more than 600 GB to save games, applications, images and videos of your games. Sounds like a lot, right? But it is not, since there are already titles that exceed the 100 GB. So you’d only be able to keep about five to six games installed.

It’s true that the PS5 already allows you to expand internal capacity through licensed SSDs or external hard drives. However, there are some extra tips to better manage storage and save space on your PlayStation 5. And that’s what we’ll list below.

Save only the games you actually play

With the operating system installed, the PS5 offers little more than 600 GB of space available. Managing this storage helps to better organize the console library (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

I know it may seem obvious to leave only what you use on the console, but we don’t always remember to delete titles that are already finished or that are occupying space for nothing. Especially if you are a PS Plus subscriber and have the habit of downloading monthly titles available monthly: most of the time they are smaller games. And one by one, the PS5 fills up without you realizing it.

Also remember that a game, whether purchased on physical or digital media, can be installed anytime on PlayStation 5 whenever you want to revisit the game. Therefore, the ideal is to leave only the essentials to avoid leaving for later what you will uninstall when you play something new.

Stay tuned to download games

Many cross-generation games end up downloading both PS4 and PS5 versions at the same time. Be aware if this happens to avoid unnecessary downloads (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

One of the best features of the PS5 is its backwards compatibility with PS4 games, which means that your entire library from the past generation works with the new console. Many games even gained separate versions of PS4 and PS5.

That’s when a rather peculiar issue arose: when you put a certain title to download, it downloads both versions, and not just the PlayStation 5 version. This isn’t related to a malfunction or a console error — it’s just an option that’s available every time you install a new game on your device.

For this reason, when downloading a new game on your PS5, check the “Downloads/Uploads” tab if both versions of the same title are being downloaded. If so, you can cancel the PS4 version and prevent it from taking up extra space on the console. You can still check under “Storage” which games are saved on the device and, if there are cross-generation versions, keep only the PS5 version.

Disable automatic updates

One of the ways to save space on the PS5 is to disable automatic downloading of updates (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

I particularly prefer that game and application updates are automatic, so they are always on The latest version of the developers, decreasing the chance of malfunctioning. On the other hand, disabling this option in the system is an alternative that can help save SSD space on the PS5.

Automatic updates always appear when you go online on the console, and can be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings. By disabling the feature so, you will need to check each game individually for new updates. It can be a bit more work to do this with each title, but it sure prevents large update packages from being installed, especially for games you haven’t played in a while.

Disable auto-save of trophy videos

Another effective measure to increase the space of the PS5 is to disable the capture of videos of conquered trophies (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

The PS4 already had a function that automatically saved screenshots at the exact moment when new trophies were won. This remains the same on the PS5, with the addition that, in addition to the image, the console stores a few seconds video of unlocked trophies. By default, the device saves the file, which, in the long run, can build up a considerable amount of console memory.

For those who want to avoid this unnecessary media buildup, you can disable that videos of new trophies are created and saved to the PS5 gallery. Just access the console settings and, within “Captures and broadcasts”, select the option not to save trophies capture videos.

From time to time, clean the PS5 media gallery

Take time to clean files in your media gallery that may be taking up space needlessly on your PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Manage the space The PS5 also means that, from time to time, it’s good to run a tour of the files saved in the console’s media gallery. During a game, it is natural that we save some scenes or gameplays that we want to keep or share on social networks. The point is that these files need to be manually deleted. Otherwise, the contents are voluminous in the PS5’s memory.

It doesn’t have to be every day, but once a month, for example, you can open the videogame’s media gallery to see what is saved there and decide what remains and what will be deleted. In addition to ensuring extra space, you keep your gameplay files more organized.

Use external media

Since launch, the PlayStation 5 has allowed you to use external storage media, either to save files that would otherwise be saved on the PS5 or to load game saves on the console. It’s a solution that can help manage the video game space, but there are some caveats to take into account.

On hard drives and other external peripherals, the PS5 won’t use the SSD itself. That is, the loading speed will depend on the type of external media. You can connect hard drives and even pen drives, as long as you don’t mind spending a few extra seconds on loading screens in games.

Remembering that not all games are compatible with the use of external media on the PS5.

Exchange the PS5’s SSD for a more capable model

If even after the previous tips you think that the PS5 has little room for your requirements, then there’s no way: the solution is to upgrade the console’s SSD.

The problem? PlayStation 5 only accepts models certified by Sony itself and that meet some minimum requirements:

  • Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe;
  • Capacity of 500 GB to 4 TB;
  • Sequential read speed: 5.500 MB/s or higher;
  • Size: 22 mm of maximum width; 25 mm , 25 mm , 25 mm or 82 mm in length; ,22 mm high (including heat sink);
  • Socket: Socket 3 Key M.

    • Even with these minimum requirements, the SSD needs to be certified by Sony, so it’s not just about meeting all the requirements and changing the component on the PS5. Sony has already declared that more SSD models will be compatible with the PS5, but has not revealed manufacturers or a date to expand the portfolio.

    Until September 509603, the only model that meets Sony’s technical requirements and received official certification from the company is FireCuda 600, from Seagate, which has versions of 530 GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. Prices in Brazil vary between an average of R$ 667 and R $2.250.

