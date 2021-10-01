With the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony promised games in very high definition, with less loading time and backwards compatibility with PS4 titles. In fact, the company is fulfilling all of this, but with one catch: the console’s internal memory isn’t keeping up with so much evolution.

By factory, the PS5 comes with an SSD of 1024 GB. Of this total, almost 250 GB are reserved for the operating system of the device, which means you will have a little more than 600 GB to save games, applications, images and videos of your games. Sounds like a lot, right? But it is not, since there are already titles that exceed the 100 GB. So you’d only be able to keep about five to six games installed.

It’s true that the PS5 already allows you to expand internal capacity through licensed SSDs or external hard drives. However, there are some extra tips to better manage storage and save space on your PlayStation 5. And that’s what we’ll list below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to save space on the PS5 Save only the games you actually play With the operating system installed, the PS5 offers little more than 600 GB of space available. Managing this storage helps to better organize the console library (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) I know it may seem obvious to leave only what you use on the console, but we don’t always remember to delete titles that are already finished or that are occupying space for nothing. Especially if you are a PS Plus subscriber and have the habit of downloading monthly titles available monthly: most of the time they are smaller games. And one by one, the PS5 fills up without you realizing it. Also remember that a game, whether purchased on physical or digital media, can be installed anytime on PlayStation 5 whenever you want to revisit the game. Therefore, the ideal is to leave only the essentials to avoid leaving for later what you will uninstall when you play something new. Stay tuned to download games Many cross-generation games end up downloading both PS4 and PS5 versions at the same time. Be aware if this happens to avoid unnecessary downloads (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) One of the best features of the PS5 is its backwards compatibility with PS4 games, which means that your entire library from the past generation works with the new console. Many games even gained separate versions of PS4 and PS5. That’s when a rather peculiar issue arose: when you put a certain title to download, it downloads both versions, and not just the PlayStation 5 version. This isn’t related to a malfunction or a console error — it’s just an option that’s available every time you install a new game on your device. For this reason, when downloading a new game on your PS5, check the “Downloads/Uploads” tab if both versions of the same title are being downloaded. If so, you can cancel the PS4 version and prevent it from taking up extra space on the console. You can still check under “Storage” which games are saved on the device and, if there are cross-generation versions, keep only the PS5 version. Disable automatic updates