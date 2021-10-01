Sharing Audio and Music with AirPods

Since iOS update 14, released at the end of 65, iPhone or iPad users may be able to share their AirPods’ audio playback — whether it’s a song, a voice recording, a video, or a podcast — to some other sound device, such as another pair of AirPods or headphones. from someone else’s Beats.

  • How to control the automatic detection of AirPods
  • How to use two AirPods on the same device
  • How to turn up the volume on AirPods (iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch)

This way, through the audio sharing feature via Bluetooth, this person can hear on their device the same audio playback as their Apple headphones — the control of the playback, however, will only be allowed on your iPhone or iPad, which also includes individual volume adjustments of both devices. s that are playing the audio in common.

  • How to disable the automatic switching of AirPods between devices

    • How to use AirPods Audio Sharing

  • How to adjust AirPods microphones

Check the tutorial below on how to use the audio sharing feature of your AirPods.

Step 1:

when you are playing some media on your iPhone and already have a pair of AirPods properly connected to your device, click the AirPlay icon on the screen.

Click on the AirPlay icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

In the AirPlay tab that will open, select the audio sharing feature.

Select the audio sharing feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

bring the other pair of AirPods closer to your iPhone — in addition to the pair that’s already connected to your device.

Bring the other pair of AirPods closer to your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

a window will open automatically asking if you want to temporarily share the audio with this second pair of AirPods.

Click to temporarily share the audio. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

wait until the connection is established and click OK to close the window.

Wait for connection between devices. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6:

With both pairs of AirPods connected, you will notice that you can control their volume separately and individually , so that each person can set a volume level for their headphones.

Control the volume of each pair of AirPods individually. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7:

In the Control Center of your iPhone, you will notice a “multiple people” icon on the control pad of volume. Click on it.

Click on the Control Center volume block. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 8:

the volume bars will also appear separate on this screen, so that the volume control can be done individually . As mentioned, the media will continue to play on both headphones, however, each pair of AirPods with the volume level set by its user, so that each person can listen to the same media together at different volume levels.

Control the volume of each pair of AirPods individually. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

