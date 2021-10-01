magalu-is-listed-among-companies-with-more-women-on-the-board

The rate of female representation in the corporate market is still low, but some companies have increasingly sought to include women in their boards of directors. Despite this, the effort increases slowly: in the last five years, there were only 5.6% more female representation in this segment.

A survey conducted by Nu invest (investment platform than before after being acquired by Nubank was called Easynvest) in partnership with Teva Indices, which develops indices for Brazilian equity funds, points out which companies are in Brazil. Announced on Wednesday (), the ranking evaluates organizations present on the stock exchange.

Among them, the first place is the collaborative e-commerce Enjoei, which has 50% of the board formed by women. The second position is shared by Banco BMG and Lojas Marisa, with 50% each. Then, the Sequoia and TIM logistics group appear, with 43% and 40%, respectively. The list of the top ten also has the specialized in jewelry and accessories Vivara (50%), the fashion group Guararapes (43%), the wind power company Aeris (38%), Magazine Luiza (29%) and Banco do Brasil (38%). The tiebreaker is the largest market capitalization.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The results refer to September and each company that appears in the survey has between two and four women on its board administration. At the same time, more than 50% of corporations do not have any women on the board, on the fiscal council or on the audit committee. Of the 7.160 leadership positions, only 1.160 are occupied by women.

Ângela Tosatto, analyst of Nu invest, highlights that the presence of women on boards of directors brings benefits to companies. “In addition to a more diverse picture and all the benefits that this strategy brings to the management of the business, the female presence helps companies to seek a fairer assessment within the criteria of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG)”, she says.

According to her, the valuation of these axes, which are relevant non-financial factors for companies, helps organizations obtain a better assessment in the market. In other words, the commitment to increasing female presence goes beyond incorporating diversity into the management framework.

The analyst highlights that the companies that appear in the study are those that lead the initiative in Brazil , but that most publicly traded companies in the country still have a somewhat different picture. “We need to continue the search for more women in command positions so that all companies can achieve gender equality.”

Teva Indices is the only one to quantitatively measure the presence of women in the governance of Brazilian companies. For this, it uses data science and artificial intelligence. “It is important to give visibility to inequality”, assesses Gabriel Verea, CEO of Teva Indices. “With this type of information, it is possible to make investments that are more in line with one’s own personal views and convictions.”