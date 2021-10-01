americanas-and-samsung-launch-online-shopping-with-3d-virtual-visit

Have you ever thought about shopping online with the feeling of being in a physical store? That’s what Americanas and Samsung promise consumers with the 3D hotsite created for the manufacturer’s releases. On the platform, there is information, settings and interactions “as efficient as those of a physical store”. The space will have the launches of Samsung Lifestyle, QLED and Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs.

Anelise Righi, senior manager of the Channel Marketing operation in the Consumer Electronics division of Samsung Brazil, says that the main objective of the project is to bring ease to consumers. “The initiative, based on immersive technology, will help the public to learn more about each TV model and choose the one that most closely matches their profile”, he says. “It’s a step further in our strategy of approaching an increasingly tuned-in public.”

Image: Disclosure/American The 3D hotsite aims to highlight innovations in product design, image quality, sound and connectivity. directed directly to the equipment purchase page in e-commerce. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to Jean Lessa, director of Americanas SA IT and marketplace, the proposal came from studies on immersive experience. “We were challenged to be the first Brazilian e-commerce to develop a disruptive project for one of our main partners, Samsung”, he highlights. “The virtual tour works on all devices, including the app, and the hotsite is rich in content and experiences.”

How it works

The virtual tour has three different rooms where the consumer can explore the ideal TV options and projectors for every environment and need. The 3D software allows you to circulate through the space, which gives the feeling of being inside the room. Navigation also works with virtual reality glasses, which allows you to circulate through the environment only with the movement of your head.