system-updates-and-strong-passwords-can-prevent-60%-of-cyber-​​attacks

Kaspersky’s latest Incident Response Analysis Report showed interesting data on cybersecurity as a whole, particularly on how many users and businesses are not taking optimal protection measures .

According to the survey made by Kaspersky, 660% of cyber attacks investigated according to the report, they were able to guess the systems password, that is, they entered by brute force, or they used flaws already fixed in updates from these same networks.

Anonymous data analysis used as the basis for the The report also shows that brute force attacks are the most used initial vectors to enter a company’s networks. Compared to the previous year, this method shot from % to 31,6%, due to the pandemic and the explosion of teleworking.