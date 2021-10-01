Nigerian startup that works with software in Brazil receives an investment of R$ 1 billion

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
2
nigerian-startup-that-works-with-software-in-brazil-receives-an-investment-of-r$-1-billion

Andela, a Nigerian startup for training software engineers, announced this Thursday (08) which received a contribution of US$ 110 million (BRL 1,

billion) in a Series E investment round, which increased the company’s market value to US$1.5 billion (R$8.1 billion).

  • Computer science and engineering: what are the differences and which one to choose?
  • Software engineering and quality consulting opens 96 vacancies in the IT area
  • Nubank initiative seeks women for the area of ​​software engineering

The company helps other companies to form teams of programmers remotely, with access to professionals who are a reference in the sector. Launched in 2014, Andela forms a network of software engineers of more than 80 countries and six continents. Some of the professionals trained by the platform were hired by companies such as Github, Cloudflare and ViacomCBS, and claims that their placement rate on the market reaches 30%.

With the new contribution, the company must develop products to simplify global hiring and facilitate the work of engineers. On another front, it will use the money to include new sectors of software development, such as design and data, after launching development on the Salesforce platform earlier this year.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Jeremy Johnson, founder and CEO of Andela (Image: Disclosure/Andela)

This week’s investment round was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with the participation of new investors from the North American Whale Rock, Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (from Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook) and Spark Capital. Lydia Jett, founder of SoftBank Investment Advisers, will join Andela’s board of directors.

In Brazil and Latin America, the company started its activities in August. “With this injection of capital, I have no doubt that we will be able to drastically expand our growing community of technologists, providing the resources they need to succeed in a remote work environment,” says Alvaro Oliveira, who is in charge of operations at Andela in Brazil.

“Now that the world has started to embrace teleworking, Andela has become the obvious choice for companies, because we can find the best talent faster,” says Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2014 511585

511585 2014

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How to turn off AirPods

How to turn off AirPods

September 29, 2021
Photo of Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian on Time's 2021 list of most influential

Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian on Time's 2021 list of most influential

September 15, 2021
Photo of 2.9 billion emails contained threats in the first half, study finds

2.9 billion emails contained threats in the first half, study finds

September 16, 2021
Photo of NASA shows incredible images of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano going into the ocean

NASA shows incredible images of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano going into the ocean

September 28, 2021
Back to top button