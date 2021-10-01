nigerian-startup-that-works-with-software-in-brazil-receives-an-investment-of-r$-1-billion

Andela, a Nigerian startup for training software engineers, announced this Thursday (08) which received a contribution of US$ 110 million (BRL 1,

Computer science and engineering: what are the differences and which one to choose?

Software engineering and quality consulting opens 96 vacancies in the IT area



Nubank initiative seeks women for the area of ​​software engineering

billion) in a Series E investment round, which increased the company’s market value to US$1.5 billion (R$8.1 billion).

The company helps other companies to form teams of programmers remotely, with access to professionals who are a reference in the sector. Launched in 2014, Andela forms a network of software engineers of more than 80 countries and six continents. Some of the professionals trained by the platform were hired by companies such as Github, Cloudflare and ViacomCBS, and claims that their placement rate on the market reaches 30%.

With the new contribution, the company must develop products to simplify global hiring and facilitate the work of engineers. On another front, it will use the money to include new sectors of software development, such as design and data, after launching development on the Salesforce platform earlier this year.