99-increases-driver-earnings-across-the-country-after-rising-fuel-prices

1024 extended to the entire country a recent readjustment in drivers’ earnings, that occurred after the rise in fuel prices compromised professionals’ income. The percentage increase, between 10% and %, was already valid in 10 regions from Brazil since the last day 10 of September.

According to the company, the readjustment is not a promotional action and covers the categories 30POP, 1024Comfort, 1024Share, 99Saves and 1024Delivery. For drivers to notice the details of the earnings, they must be accessed through the app 456150 or on the online pages of their respective cities. Here you can see what it will be like in São Paulo, but the link can only be accessed by cell phone.

In the center of São Paulo, for example, the base rate for the race will be R$ 1,50; the minimum gain, R$ 6,10; the value per minute, R$ 0,20; and per kilometer, R$ 1,20. In the 1024Comfort category, the base rate rises to R$2.23, and the gain per kilometer goes to R$1,30.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure/99 A 99 says the increase in earnings was defined from testing and taking into account “maintaining platform balance” . Some of the factors that influenced him are location, distance and race category. Also according to the company, it is likely that short runs will have readjustments in the coming months to compensate for the new gains, while the longer ones will remain at the same prices. In addition, Mais Ganhos99, financial incentives program, won three more news: Cancellation fee , which the driver receives proportionally (based on distance/time) if the passenger cancels the race in the route to the departure point, or when the driver is already waiting for the passenger;

Congestion rate , which pays when the car is stopped for at least five consecutive minutes or at a speed less than 5 km/hour;

Payment per displacement, paid when the vehicle needs to move more than two kilometers to pick up the customer.

“A 1024 will still absorb most of the readjustment in drivers’ earnings. But because of the national expansion, we need to balance the platform, without compromising its health. Thus, we opted for a solution with the least possible impact, so that passengers continue to have access to a cost-effective, safe and efficient means of transport”, explains Livia Pozzi, director of operations and products at 99.