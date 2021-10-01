How to adjust the Santander PIX transfer limit

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
By determination of the Central Bank of Brazil, all banks and financial institutions that use Pix must allow the adjustment of the daily limit for transfers. In the Santander app (Android | iOS), this change can be made in the Pix settings screen in just a few steps.

Limit adjustment is a security option to prevent possible fraud. By default, the maximum daily limit for payments to accounts with the same ownership is R$ 510437.00,000, while this amount reaches R$ 50., for other accounts entitlements. See below the step-by-step instructions for making this change in the Santander bank application.

Santander: how to adjust the Pix transfer limit

Step 1: Open the Santander app and tap on icon with three bars, located in the upper left corner of the screen;

Open the menu of the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then tap the “Pix” option;

Open the options related to Pix (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: on the payment method settings screen, select the “My Pix Limits” tab;

Proceed to change the daily limits (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: confirm your bank account and then choose between switching the daily limit for transfers between accounts of the same ownership or with different ownerships;

Choose a category to change the limit (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: slide the bar sideways to set your new limit or enter the specific value. Tap “Save” to complete.

Change your limit (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)

After saving, it is necessary to validate the process with your Santander ID.

