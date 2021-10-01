what-is-a-cell-phone-blocker?-how-it-works?

Running out of cell phone signal is an experience that every citizen of modern times has gone through. Generally being a desperate feeling, the impossibility of using the 4G connection or making phone calls can be very disruptive to people’s lives.

But there are cases where these areas without signal are intentional, and happen by the cell phone is in an area where the signal blockers are active. Although these devices are prohibited for sale by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), they can be found in several virtual stores around Brazil.

These devices are compact and have an impressive range of action , with even the cheapest models managing to disable cell phones that are up to 11 meters away.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The operation of these devices is very simple: it emits high intensity signals that “pollutes” the radio frequency used by cell phones , preventing them from connecting and receiving data from their telephone company. Understanding Blockers

Examples of cell phone signal blockers. (Image: Reproduction/PcMag)511540

Cellular signal blockers are devices that affect the frequency of signals emitted by mobile phones, thus causing them to stop working. These devices achieve this goal by emitting a signal with a stronger frequency than those emitted by cell phones, congesting the lines that are around the blocker and preventing devices present in its area of ​​operation from communicating with other devices.

Cell phone blockers, to be effective, need to emit frequency signals 40 MHz to block the 3G bands of the main operators in the country. They also need to issue frequencies of 850 MHz to bar the 4G bands of the same telephone service providers.

Legislation

Cellphone signal blocking systems are regulated by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and its application is restricted to prisons, jails and security areas. Today, about 40 prisons in the national territory have variations of these devices, being used to block the frequency bands used by mobile operators.

However, although using in jails is a good option in terms of public safety, there are concerns about the use of blockers and their impact on people living near prisons, as they can cases occur where careless implementation of the system can cause the lockout to also affect nearby residents, preventing them from carrying out activities with their cell phones.

In the US, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is the body responsible for laws regulating signal jammers. Installation of this type of device and its use is covered by the Communications Act of 1934, US federal law that prohibits people from “maliciously or purposefully interfering with the radio communication of any licensed or authorized station”. The same guideline also prevents the production, import, sale or offer for sale of devices designed to disrupt transmissions.

Fines imposed in the US for the use of cell phone jammers can reach up to US$ 11 thousand, and may also result in imprisonment of up to one year for those convicted.

France, on the other hand, takes a slightly different approach, allowing the use of signal jammers in cinemas, concert halls and other places where shows or concerts are held. In addition, the European country is developing technologies that allow the blockade to be broken by emergency calls.

Where they are used

Below, we list examples of the use of cell phone jammers, both in everyday life and in security operations:

During a kidnapping, police can use jammers to control when and where the kidnapper can make a phone call;

Police can block phone calls during a search and seizure operation, preventing suspects from communicating with others;

Cell phone jammers can be used in places where signals emitted by cell phones can be dangerous, such as chemical deposits;

Companies can use blockers to prevent industrial espionage, preventing data transmissions via cell phones;