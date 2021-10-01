Britney Spears gets rid of her father's guardianship; see how the singer celebrated
Britney Spears’ nightmare may be about to end: after Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, is no longer her guardian and responsible for the decisions of her professional life or her finances. The news was released this Wednesday (), after another hearing; hours later, Britney published a video commemorating the decision.
In the images, which were published in the singer’s personal Instagram account, she appears nothing less than piloting an airplane. Despite not mentioning the court victory, Britney’s caption implies that this is a celebration. She says she is in “cloud 9”, the English term for a state of conquest and pleasure that, in good Portuguese, can be something like “being in the clouds”, even though she is literally close to them.
Britney Spears had been controlled by her father for 29 years, since her marital and family problems were exposed to the media between 90 and 2008, causing the singer’s mental health to be affected. Since then, any and all decisions made by the artist were controlled by Jamie Spears, with recent reports revealing that she was being forced to take strong medication for psychiatric disorders unnecessarily, to tour concerts in an exhausting routine, among other issues.
The case gained more space in the media at the beginning of the year with the documentary Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times’ production with Hulu, making the #FreeBritney fan movement gain more evidence. This week, another documentary on the subject debuted on Netflix, Britney vs. Spears, this one splitting opinions. The title is even more intense than the previous one, bringing shocking evidence and testimony about what Britney has been going through in recent years, and many people have accused creator Erin Lee Carr of producing an insensitive and unnecessary documentary.
With Jamie’s departure, it is now John Zabel, accountant appointed by the artist’s lawyer, who will only take care of the finances. The personal tutor, Jodi Montgomery, continues in the role, but has been supporting Britney in her wishes.
You can watch the documentary Framing Britney Spears on Globoplay and Britney vs Spears on Netflix.
