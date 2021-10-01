britney-spears-gets-rid-of-her-father's-guardianship;-see-how-the-singer-celebrated

Britney Spears’ nightmare may be about to end: after Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, is no longer her guardian and responsible for the decisions of her professional life or her finances. The news was released this Wednesday (), after another hearing; hours later, Britney published a video commemorating the decision.

In the images, which were published in the singer’s personal Instagram account, she appears nothing less than piloting an airplane. Despite not mentioning the court victory, Britney’s caption implies that this is a celebration. She says she is in “cloud 9”, the English term for a state of conquest and pleasure that, in good Portuguese, can be something like “being in the clouds”, even though she is literally close to them.