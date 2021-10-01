iron-man-dons-his-most-disgusting-armor-in-new-comic

Iron Man has had numerous adventures throughout his almost 30 years of history. But now it has undergone a disgusting transformation after reading the Darkhold, the sinister spellbook of the Marvel universe. This is what shows Darkhold Alpha #1, magazine launched in the US this month.

Warning: spoilers to follow!

In the story , Tony Stark, and four other heroes—Blade, Spider-Man, Wasp, and Black Bolt—are summoned by the Scarlet Witch to fight the god Chthon, author of the mystical book. But after reading it to empower himself by entering the realm of divinity, Iron Man and the others were turned into monsters.

