Iron Man dons his most disgusting armor in new comic

Iron Man has had numerous adventures throughout his almost 30 years of history. But now it has undergone a disgusting transformation after reading the Darkhold, the sinister spellbook of the Marvel universe. This is what shows Darkhold Alpha #1, magazine launched in the US this month.

    • Warning: spoilers to follow!

    In the story , Tony Stark, and four other heroes—Blade, Spider-Man, Wasp, and Black Bolt—are summoned by the Scarlet Witch to fight the god Chthon, author of the mystical book. But after reading it to empower himself by entering the realm of divinity, Iron Man and the others were turned into monsters.

    After the transformation, Stark’s armor becomes part machine and part skin and spurts blood from his mouth, among other things worthy of the David Cronenberg movies. And the rest are not far behind: Blade gets long, sharp canines and claws; Spider-Man has many eyes and rough hands; and so on.

      Scene from Darkhold Alpha 1 (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)

      The Darkhold, or Book of the Damned, is one of the most powerful magical objects in the Marvel universe. The god Chthon documented his knowledge of dark magic and spells in the work. Outside the comics, he has already appeared in series such as Agents of SHIELD., The Runaways and )WandaVision

        .

      The first edition ends with this transformation, so we still don’t know more details on how the heroes changed inside and for time, but good thing shouldn’t be. Darkhold Alpha #1 features scripts by Steve Orlando and art by Cian Tormey. There is no forecast to be published in Brazil yet.

      Source: ScreenRant

