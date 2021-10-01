How to upload your Single Ticket through the Itaú app

Itaú (Android l iOS l Web) recently announced a new feature for account holders of Itaú and Itaú Light: the possibility of uploading their Single Ticket directly through the application. The novelty, which is still restricted to the city of São Paulo, intends to facilitate the mobility of users.

How to download and use the Itaú application



How to register Itaú card for payments on WhatsApp

How to use Pix on Itaú

Therefore, Canaltech has prepared a tutorial to help you access and enable this new feature. Check out the complete step-by-step below and see how to top up your Single Ticket in a good way 83% digital through the Itaú app.

Step 1:

access the Itaú app and, on the home page, click on the “transactions” tab located at the bottom of the screen. Then select the “reload” option.