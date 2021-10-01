How to upload your Single Ticket through the Itaú app

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
how-to-upload-your-single-ticket-through-the-itau-app

Itaú (Android l iOS l Web) recently announced a new feature for account holders of Itaú and Itaú Light: the possibility of uploading their Single Ticket directly through the application. The novelty, which is still restricted to the city of São Paulo, intends to facilitate the mobility of users.

  • How to download and use the Itaú application
  • How to register Itaú card for payments on WhatsApp
  • How to use Pix on Itaú

Therefore, Canaltech has prepared a tutorial to help you access and enable this new feature. Check out the complete step-by-step below and see how to top up your Single Ticket in a good way 83% digital through the Itaú app.

Step 1:

access the Itaú app and, on the home page, click on the “transactions” tab located at the bottom of the screen. Then select the “reload” option.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Access the reload tab. (Image: Jucyber/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Now, click on “Transport”.

Choose the “transport” option. (Image: Jucyber/Screenshot)

Step 3:

On the next screen, tap “Single Ticket”.

Select the Single Ticket available. (Image: Jucyber/Screenshot)

Step 4:

enter your card number. If you don’t know how to identify him, click on “see where to find my number”. At the bottom of the screen, proceed with the “continue” button.

Enter the card number. (Image: Jucyber/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Next, choose the type of recharge. Among the options offered by Itaú, there are the common/single, daily, monthly and a special category for students and teachers.

Step 6 :

The next step is to determine the recharge amount. Then tap the “continue to password” button.

Step 7:

as you might guess, now is the time to provide your security credential. Enter the password in the indicated field and, again, click on “continue”.

Step 8: finally, confirm that all the recharge information is correct and, finally, tap “confirm recharge”. With this, Itaú will display a receipt that is worth keeping for any unforeseen events.

Once the process has been completed through the application, simply release your credits with the card in validators on buses or train stations and subway.

Source: Itaú

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Will volcano eruption cause tsunami in Brazil? No, but it's worth the warning. Understand!

Will volcano eruption cause tsunami in Brazil? No, but it's worth the warning. Understand!

September 17, 2021
Photo of 6 Fun Facts About Google Searches You Probably Didn't Know

6 Fun Facts About Google Searches You Probably Didn't Know

September 20, 2021
Photo of 20 years of war has cost the world dearly! US invasion of Afghanistan

20 years of war has cost the world dearly! US invasion of Afghanistan

August 30, 2021
Photo of Companies may have to indemnify those who had their data leaked in cyberattacks

Companies may have to indemnify those who had their data leaked in cyberattacks

August 22, 2021
Back to top button