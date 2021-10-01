c6-bank-launches-rainbow-card-and-reinforces-commitment-to-diversity

C6 Bank presented this Thursday (30) , a card in the colors of the rainbow. Called the Rainbow Card, it is part of a series of initiatives to value diversity and promote inclusion. C6 Bank has five more options for colors for your cards

JP Morgan Chase buys 30 % Participation in the C6 Bank

Is it worth subscribing to the C6 Bank Atoms Points Program? Any individual customer of the bank can request it. “Printing the colors of diversity on the card is perhaps the most visible face of a cause that the bank takes very seriously”, says Alexandra Pain, head of marketing and social impact at C6 Bank. Image: Disclosure/ C6 Bank Another news is that fintech now allows customers to do donations to institutions that support the LGBTQIA+ community directly through the bank’s application. The project’s first partnership is with Instituto +Diversidade, which promotes the professional empowerment of the community. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! To donate, just visit the C6 Store, marketplace that is inside the app. It is possible to use cash or Atoms points. Donors will be informed about the use of resources. “Our effort is to find ways to support the LGBTQIA+ community and value diversity inside and outside the bank.” More actions

C6 Bank was the first bank in Brazil to allow customers to choose the name printed on the card. The initiative offers trans people the opportunity to use their social name on the card — and it is still valid for any account holder who wants to personalize it.

Still intending to increase respect for differences, the company signed the letter of adhesion to the LGBTI+ Business and Rights Forum. The group’s objective is to fight LGBTIphobia.

To promote diversity, the company has four pillars of action: ethnic-racial, gender equality, inclusion of people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+. The bank has started to draw up a demographic map of employees to identify employees who belong to minority groups according to color, gender and sexual orientation. Based on it, it intends to define inclusion initiatives.