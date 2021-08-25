Vaccine mobilization in Africa! Gambia receives 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1

According to the news in the national press, 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was provided by France and sent with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Access Program for Covid-19 Vaccines (COVAX), which aims to ensure equal access to vaccines for low and middle-income countries, was delivered in the capital Banjul. handed over to the authorities.

The Gambia’s Health Minister, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, said in a statement that the Gambia has received a lot of global solidarity since it recorded its first deadly case of Covid-19.

Samateh said that these vaccines will help the ongoing massive Kovid-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

In Gambia, which has a population of approximately 2.3 million, 9 thousand 470 people have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the epidemic, and 301 people have died.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Four children died in the attack of the Assad regime in the countryside of Idlib

Four children died in the attack of the Assad regime in the countryside of Idlib

August 23, 2021
Photo of 5 Mobile PDF Readers You Need to Know

5 Mobile PDF Readers You Need to Know

August 22, 2021
Photo of Flash rejection from the Taliban to the USA! Withdrawal will not be prolonged

Flash rejection from the Taliban to the USA! Withdrawal will not be prolonged

August 24, 2021
Photo of Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

August 25, 2021
Back to top button