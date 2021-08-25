Vaccine mobilization in Africa! Gambia receives 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

According to the news in the national press, 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was provided by France and sent with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Access Program for Covid-19 Vaccines (COVAX), which aims to ensure equal access to vaccines for low and middle-income countries, was delivered in the capital Banjul. handed over to the authorities.

The Gambia’s Health Minister, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, said in a statement that the Gambia has received a lot of global solidarity since it recorded its first deadly case of Covid-19.

Samateh said that these vaccines will help the ongoing massive Kovid-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

In Gambia, which has a population of approximately 2.3 million, 9 thousand 470 people have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the epidemic, and 301 people have died.