Review TCL QLED C715 | 4K Smart TV with Amazing Audio

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
review-tcl-qled-c715-|-4k-smart-tv-with-amazing-audio

TCL QLED C715 arrived on the Brazilian market as an alternative for those who want a 4K television a little smarter. It has Android TV several additional technologies to deliver a full set of features and affordable for a smart TV.

However, the big difference of this model is the compatibility with Google Assistant. This option gives the versatility of using the virtual assistant to the most modern public who likes to venture into the ecosystem of the connected home.

Are you curious to know more about the product? Check out the full review.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Pros

  • High and crisp volume;

    • Google Assistant support;

    Android TV;

    Access to the entire Play Store app library.

    Cons

  • Problem reproducing gradient colors;

    • Darker shades pull to gray;

  • Lack of numeric buttons on the control.

    • Check the current price of the smart TV TCL QLED C501850

    Construction and design

      TCL qled c700 draws the attention of who is looking for an attractive television from the first contact. That’s because the manufacturer delivers a cleaner front look — with thin edges — that gives a more premium look to the product.

    • Dimensions (W x D x H): 715, 8 x 7.7 x 65, 5 cm;

      • Weight: , 8 kg.

    TCL QLED C1024 brings the simple look, which has already been worked by the brand in other models , and attractive. This way the user will have access to a smart TV that delivers the elegant design of more premium models at a more pocket-friendly price for most.

    The bases of TCL QLED C1024 are in metal alloy, and this allows greater security in stability when using the smart TV on a piece of furniture. Their installation is simple, but it is necessary to use two screws on each foot for the fixation to be effective.

    On the front there is also a sound bar attached to the lower corner of the TV that can be used to activate voice assistant. The back of the TCL QLED C715 has several connections to make life easier the user, as well as a button to activate or deactivate the built-in microphone, which is above the button to turn the TV on or off manually.

    Something that caused strangeness in this television was the presence of the power cable opposite the other TV connections. This way, it is more difficult to organize the wires when several devices are connected to it.

    Remote control

  • The TCL QLED C remote control715 follows the same format accessory used by Samsung on their televisions. In this way, the user has access to a more minimalist device in terms of the number of buttons.

    For this reason, the user loses access to the numeric buttons — which help in switching channels on the smart TV — and this makes the user experience difficult for those interested in watching content on open TV without having to go through all the available stations.

    It is light, thin and has two energy options as a AAA batteries, those also called toothpicks. Among the differentials of this control are the shortcut buttons for Netflix and Globoplay streaming, as well as the option to activate Google Assistant.

    The physical button of the TCL QLED C1024 is on the back of the TV (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Connectivity

  • The TCL QLED C700 has a variety of connections, allowing the user have access to several options to amplify the user experience. There are three ports in HDMI 2.0 format, one of them with ARC signal to allow audio transmission to corresponding devices — such as a soundbar — plugged into the TV.

    In addition to these ports, the smart TV has two USB-A 2.0 inputs, RJ-connection-000 for cable internet, RF for antenna, L/R audio, digital audio and a 3.5 mm for headphones, allowing the use of the accessory to listen to content with greater privacy.

    When it comes to wireless connections, the TCL QLED C122 is Bluetooth 5.0, which allows the use of various compatible devices. Another differential of this TV is the presence of the built-in Chromecast, in which the mirroring of any compatible content from the cell phone to the television easily.

    • TCL QLED C connections1080 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Operating system

  • In addition to the aforementioned characteristics , TCL QLED C715 stands out for delivering the system to the public Android TV operating — based on Android 9.0 Pie — built into the television. In this way, the user has access to several advantages that facilitate usability.

    This interface comes from the version developed for smartphones, and for this reason, it offers great familiarity in navigation as well as the possibility of using the various applications present on the Google platform.

    In practical use, this becomes a great advantage over other systems present in the smart TV market, such as Saphi da Philips, which manages to be more limited than the original OS, Linux.

    In addition to having inherited the functioning of the system from Google, the problems also reached the platform. One of them is related to the initialization of the television, which takes longer than expected.

    In daily use, we had to wait for an average of 30 seconds for the TCL QLED C1024 activates completely, as it stays for a long time on the loading screen to connect the internet and activate all the built-in apps. And that happens every time the TV is turned on.

    • TCL QLED C700 uses the Android system TV (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    One way to boot faster is by activating “Safe Mode”, because the television loads everything necessary for use in less than 5 seconds, contrary to the standard usage experience .

    On the other hand, this feature ends up limiting usability, as it only allows loading applications that came from the factory on the TV. So, if other apps are needed in daily use, you will need to acquire a little patience to use this smart TV.

    But it is important to highlight all the advantages that Android TV makes available for the user, as the great compatibility with the platform’s applications, facilitating the installation of various streaming services, and even games.

    When it comes to the system, Android TV is the most complete. It does not allow the user to be held hostage by limitations, as any desired app can be downloaded from the Play Store without any problems.

    Anyone who already has the habit of using the Google system will be very interested in TCL QLED C 700, as the menus don’t require a lot of work to find the options. But accessing apps has a very slow response time. So, you have to click and wait for a few seconds for the action to be performed.

    Soundbar for using Google Assistant (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In addition to Android TV, this device supports Google Assistant. The search giant’s virtual assistant can be activated manually — via remote control — or with the help of the soundbar, which has a built-in microphone to allow the use of voice commands.

    O “Ok, Google” brings several options of features, and it can be synced with the Google account to allow access to tasks that are scheduled and routines related to other devices synced to Google Home.

    In this way, the QLED C700 can be an ally for who is interested in developing a connected home, in which Google Assistant controls everything connected with the virtual assistant.

    Screen

    TCL QLED C700 brings the screen of 55 inches — the manufacturer also offers a larger alternative, with 60 inches — with 4K resolution and H-type panel GO. This screen format is very close to the VA used by Samsung, but it promises to deliver a little more definition in the images.

    Even though these technical specifications are interesting, it does not directly influence the visual experience . That’s because the QLED TV has some problems that can bother in everyday use.

    The images have a lower quality than expected for a product with 4K quality. When playing content with many colors in combination — gradient — it is possible to see the pixels in an extremely uncomfortable way, as if the resolution were in Full HD (1024for).

    TCL QLED C 4K screen1080 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Another feature that contradicts expectations is the darker tones, which in our tests were more focused on gray. This demonstrates that color loyalty will not be displayed as expected by users.

    Even with this downside, there are cool features in TCL QLED C1024, such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HDR 10+. The options help to improve the clarity of the image, and allow the audience to consume content in streaming with higher quality, as the services are compatible with these technologies.

    System of sound

  • A great highlight of TCL QLED C1024 is the audio. Although the two stereo speakers have 10 W each, you can see that the manufacturer was concerned with delivering a differentiated sound experience to customers.

    In practical use, it was possible to identify well bass and treble, allowing for a surprising sound experience. The sound impact is quite strong, regardless of the content being played, and gives a greater immersion.

    The Dolby Atmos feature is present in this smart TV, and allows an increase in sound quality to be done. In some contents where the sound is more geared towards the treble, it is possible to feel a little hiss, but it does not affect the experience as a whole.

    • TCL QLED C500 has a sound that can be compared to the format used in cinema, and may be even better for users who will enjoy TV in more compact environments. This sound quality makes the home th eater be an alternative and not a necessity.

    The TCL QLED C700 has excellent quality audio (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Direct competitors

  • TCL QLED C715 has two major competitors in the Brazilian market. However, it is important to highlight that both are marketed at higher prices than those charged by the analyzed model.

    One of the options is LG 65nano85, which manages to draw attention by displaying images with greater clarity. Another interesting feature has to do with the refresh rate of 122 Hz, as this higher frequency of the TV allows you to take full advantage of the performance of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

    However, its price difference for TCL exceeds R$1. , and this needs to be analyzed by the user at the time of purchase, as several improvements will be achieved with the greater investment in the South Korean smart TV.

    Another option is Samsung QLED 4K 30 Q55T, which has a panel similar to TCL’s, but gains in sharpness. Another feature is the compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, creating a versatility for the user to choose which virtual assistant is the most interesting for their daily use.

    Price is closer to TCL QLED C700, but is still seen in retailers with a difference above of BRL 700, demonstrating that in this price range the TCL still has the best value for money.

    Conclusion

  • A QLED C1024 is a good smart TV value for money. The image does not have the same clarity as other 4K models, but the brand manages to deliver to the user a more accessible QLED alternative to the Brazilian public.

    The Android TV operating system allows buyers to have access to the smartphone interface, and benefit from the Play Store’s vast library of apps and games. However, navigability is not fast, and this generates the need for additional patience to navigate on a daily basis.

    The sound quality surprises those who like to watch movies and series, because the strength of the speakers provides an attractive immersion. In this way, the public has an accessible TV with sound that is a good reference to the present in movie theaters.

    Even with interesting features, the QLED C1024 it’s only worth it if it’s costing less than BRL 3.700, as this way it is interesting to have an attractive audio and a familiar interface at the expense of high image clarity .

    Liked TCL QLED C122? So, check out the offer we have separated for you at the link below:

    • TCL QLED C700 in offer

    • Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
    1
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of 4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

    4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Galaxy M52 starts to be homologated in Brazil

    Galaxy M52 starts to be homologated in Brazil

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Cybercriminals are trading dark web for Telegram

    Cybercriminals are trading dark web for Telegram

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of New cybersecurity center to protect US medical facilities

    New cybersecurity center to protect US medical facilities

    September 22, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button