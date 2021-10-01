Review TCL QLED C715 | 4K Smart TV with Amazing Audio

TCL qled c700 draws the attention of who is looking for an attractive television from the first contact. That’s because the manufacturer delivers a cleaner front look — with thin edges — that gives a more premium look to the product.

However, the big difference of this model is the compatibility with Google Assistant. This option gives the versatility of using the virtual assistant to the most modern public who likes to venture into the ecosystem of the connected home.

TCL QLED C715 arrived on the Brazilian market as an alternative for those who want a 4K television a little smarter. It has Android TV several additional technologies to deliver a full set of features and affordable for a smart TV.

TCL QLED C1024 brings the simple look, which has already been worked by the brand in other models , and attractive. This way the user will have access to a smart TV that delivers the elegant design of more premium models at a more pocket-friendly price for most.

The bases of TCL QLED C1024 are in metal alloy, and this allows greater security in stability when using the smart TV on a piece of furniture. Their installation is simple, but it is necessary to use two screws on each foot for the fixation to be effective.

On the front there is also a sound bar attached to the lower corner of the TV that can be used to activate voice assistant. The back of the TCL QLED C715 has several connections to make life easier the user, as well as a button to activate or deactivate the built-in microphone, which is above the button to turn the TV on or off manually.

Something that caused strangeness in this television was the presence of the power cable opposite the other TV connections. This way, it is more difficult to organize the wires when several devices are connected to it.

Remote control

The TCL QLED C remote control715 follows the same format accessory used by Samsung on their televisions. In this way, the user has access to a more minimalist device in terms of the number of buttons. For this reason, the user loses access to the numeric buttons — which help in switching channels on the smart TV — and this makes the user experience difficult for those interested in watching content on open TV without having to go through all the available stations. It is light, thin and has two energy options as a AAA batteries, those also called toothpicks. Among the differentials of this control are the shortcut buttons for Netflix and Globoplay streaming, as well as the option to activate Google Assistant. The physical button of the TCL QLED C1024 is on the back of the TV (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Connectivity