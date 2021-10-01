Review TCL QLED C715 | 4K Smart TV with Amazing Audio
TCL QLED C715 arrived on the Brazilian market as an alternative for those who want a 4K television a little smarter. It has Android TV several additional technologies to deliver a full set of features and affordable for a smart TV.
However, the big difference of this model is the compatibility with Google Assistant. This option gives the versatility of using the virtual assistant to the most modern public who likes to venture into the ecosystem of the connected home.
Are you curious to know more about the product? Check out the full review.
Pros
Google Assistant support;
Android TV;
Access to the entire Play Store app library.
Cons
Darker shades pull to gray;
Construction and design
TCL qled c700 draws the attention of who is looking for an attractive television from the first contact. That’s because the manufacturer delivers a cleaner front look — with thin edges — that gives a more premium look to the product.
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 715, 8 x 7.7 x 65, 5 cm;
Weight: , 8 kg.
TCL QLED C1024 brings the simple look, which has already been worked by the brand in other models , and attractive. This way the user will have access to a smart TV that delivers the elegant design of more premium models at a more pocket-friendly price for most.
Operating system
In addition to the aforementioned characteristics , TCL QLED C715 stands out for delivering the system to the public Android TV operating — based on Android 9.0 Pie — built into the television. In this way, the user has access to several advantages that facilitate usability.
This interface comes from the version developed for smartphones, and for this reason, it offers great familiarity in navigation as well as the possibility of using the various applications present on the Google platform.
In practical use, this becomes a great advantage over other systems present in the smart TV market, such as Saphi da Philips, which manages to be more limited than the original OS, Linux.
In addition to having inherited the functioning of the system from Google, the problems also reached the platform. One of them is related to the initialization of the television, which takes longer than expected.
In daily use, we had to wait for an average of 30 seconds for the TCL QLED C1024 activates completely, as it stays for a long time on the loading screen to connect the internet and activate all the built-in apps. And that happens every time the TV is turned on.
TCL QLED C700 uses the Android system TV (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
One way to boot faster is by activating “Safe Mode”, because the television loads everything necessary for use in less than 5 seconds, contrary to the standard usage experience .
On the other hand, this feature ends up limiting usability, as it only allows loading applications that came from the factory on the TV. So, if other apps are needed in daily use, you will need to acquire a little patience to use this smart TV.
But it is important to highlight all the advantages that Android TV makes available for the user, as the great compatibility with the platform’s applications, facilitating the installation of various streaming services, and even games.
When it comes to the system, Android TV is the most complete. It does not allow the user to be held hostage by limitations, as any desired app can be downloaded from the Play Store without any problems.