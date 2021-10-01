10-amazing-armors-that-give-you-“super-powers”

Imagine wearing high-tech armor that makes you super-powered and tireless. It looks like a script for the Marvel Iron Man movie, but it isn’t!

From orthopedic clinics to factories and military centers, scientists and engineers around the world have worked to create exoskeletons that can make people stronger and faster.

In this video, you will see state-of-the-art equipment, which promise to improve the qualities and raise all the limits of the human body.

