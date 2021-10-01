CT News — iPhone 13 approved by Anatel, viruses on millions of Androids and more!

Launch of the iPhone line 11 takes place this Friday (1) in the second batch of selected countries; prices in Brazil are confirmed and reach R$ 16. 45

Anatel approves the iPhone 14 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil

15 hours Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access

Microsoft believes that the new Xbox cloud service “democratizes access to games”, since users will be able to play even without having one. Xbox console