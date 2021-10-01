what-is-and-how-to-use-xbox-cloud-gaming-in-brazil

After a waiting period, Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly known as Project xCloud, is finally available in Brazil — in beta — and can be accessed on PC or mobile (Android and iOS) by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Are you interested in learning more about Microsoft’s cloud gaming service? Check out below what it is and how to use Xbox Cloud Gaming!

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming

Released in November 511627, the Xbox Cloud Gaming is a service implemented by Microsoft that allows users to play more than 100 titles present in the Xbox ecosystem on various devices through the cloud, without the need to have a video game or a PC gamer.

In addition to having a faster loading with the new technology generation, games streamed on the platform can reach Full HD resolution (511628p) and rotate the 68 FPS. In addition, all saved progress will be accessible on other devices with your account.

How to use Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming can be accessed via web browsers, a dedicated app for Android devices and, for now, the technology is not available on consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X| S). And as stated above, you only need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to use it.

On PC and iOS

To access Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC and iOS, just use a web browser. The reason why iPhone and iPad users need to use the platform in a browser is because Apple is blocking game streaming services, with the justification that developers need to submit the games separately for analysis, avoiding viruses and friars.

Step 1

: through a browser, access the Xbox Cloud Gaming page and login with your account. Once that’s done, look in the catalog for a game you want to play.

Through a browser, access Xbox Cloud Gaming and choose a game (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: when accessing a game page, click on “Play”. To play some titles, you need to have a controller connected to your device (PC or iOS).

With the game page open, click on “Play” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3 : Wait a few moments for the game to load. Wait until the game loads (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : Play the game normally via browser on PC or iOS. Play it the game normally through the browser (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5 : click on the “Xbox” icon in the corner top left to access the game panel and see which friends are also playing the same game, which achievements, and more. Click on the “Xbox” icon to access the game panel (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 6 : by clicking on the “Three dots” icon in the upper left corner, you will be able to access additional functions such as entering full screen, viewing comments, and exiting the game. Click on “Three dots” to enter full screen or exit the game (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) On Android cellphone Step 1 : Download and install the Xbox Game Pass app (Google Play Store), login with your account and make the initial adjustments. On the app’s home screen, go to the “Cloud” tab and look in the catalog for a game you want to play. Open the Xbox Game Pass app, go to the “Cloud” tab and choose a game (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno ) Step 2 : with the game page open, tap “Play ”. Some games allow you to play them directly on the screen, but in other cases it is necessary for you to connect a video game controller to the phone. With the game page open, tap “Play” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : wait a few moments for the game to load . Wait until the game loads (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : Play the game normally using the controller or buttons displayed on the screen.