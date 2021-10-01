google-contests-european-fine-on-anti-competitive-practices

A fine received by Google for anti-competitive practices in Europe surprised the company by the amount: it was US$ 5 billion — the highest amount ever imposed for violating European Union antitrust rules ( HUH). The company then went to court to ask for its cancellation or reduction.

The reason for the punishment is the use of the Android operating system to consolidate dominance in the online search segment and prevent rivals from acting. “The fine is not appropriate,” Genevra Forwood, a Google lawyer, told a panel of five General Court judges at a hearing on the matter.

According to her, the calculations are wrong. “The problem, in addition to value, is how the Commission got to it.” Genevra explained that there was no anti-competitive intent in Google’s actions and that the company had no way of knowing that its conduct was abusive under local law because there was no precedent .