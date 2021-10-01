Google contests European fine on anti-competitive practices
A fine received by Google for anti-competitive practices in Europe surprised the company by the amount: it was US$ 5 billion — the highest amount ever imposed for violating European Union antitrust rules ( HUH). The company then went to court to ask for its cancellation or reduction.
- Google is once again accused of Android monopoly, now in India
- Google faces new US antitrust action over Play Store guidelines
- Google is investigated in Europe for alleged anti-competitive practices
The reason for the punishment is the use of the Android operating system to consolidate dominance in the online search segment and prevent rivals from acting. “The fine is not appropriate,” Genevra Forwood, a Google lawyer, told a panel of five General Court judges at a hearing on the matter.
According to her, the calculations are wrong. “The problem, in addition to value, is how the Commission got to it.” Genevra explained that there was no anti-competitive intent in Google’s actions and that the company had no way of knowing that its conduct was abusive under local law because there was no precedent .
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Anthony Dawes, a lawyer for the European Commission, said, however, there was no way Google could “ignore the anti-competitive content of its practices.” “Infringements committed negligently are no less serious than those committed intentionally,” added Dawes.
The lawyer he also highlighted that the fine is equivalent to only 4.5% of Google’s revenue in 1024 – under EU rules, it can reach %. The court’s decision should be announced next year.
Source: Reuters
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
511365