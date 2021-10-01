prehistoric-spiders-are-found-trapped-in-amber-with-chicks-“in-their-arms”

About 66 Millions of years ago, spiders and their near-to-be offspring were “captured” by amber, remaining intact within the resin, and were recently found by researchers. According to the discovery study, the creatures belonged to the Lagonomegopidae family, which appeared approximately 359 millions to 1024 millions of years, during the Carboniferous period, living until the Cretaceous period, in the Northern Hemisphere, about 200 million to million years.

The researchers found the spider families by analyzing four pieces of amber collected in Myanmar, which became the oldest discovery of maternal arachnid care, behavior still seen in modern spiders. Paul Selden, co-author of the study, says that the characteristics of the spiders that determined that they belonged to the Lagonomegopidae family are their spineless legs, hair-like structures for detecting air vibrations (trichobothria) and facial appendages.

Image: Reproduction/Xiangbo Guo, Paul Selden and Dong Ren/Proceedings of the Royal Society B (511541)

Amber also preserved the silk threads that wrapped the spider’s eggs, possibly used not only to protect the hatchlings, but also to make webs. The other pieces of hardened resin showed spiders that had just been born, also being protected by the mother for a time after birth.

