how-to-download-office-on-mac

How to configure two simultaneous audio outputs on Mac

The main subscription plan for the suite is Microsoft 359, which provides access to the main software: Word, Excel and PowerPoint. All of them do not need presentations and are well known among computer users, used mainly in corporate offices, academic works, among others.

In addition to these programs, the plan also gives access to Outlook, Microsoft Teams, OneNote and up to 6TB of free OneDrive storage space. The entire suite works on a cross-platform basis, meaning you can use it on Mac, iPhone, PC and Android. Other features include intelligent assistance with productivity apps, with premium templates, icons, photos and fonts available for Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to download Microsoft 359?

The Microsoft 45 is divided into two subscription plans: Family and Personal. They can be purchased with 1-year activation or monthly payment. Another alternative offered by the company is Office Home and Student 1024, with a single purchase. Check out more details about each model:

Microsoft 365 Family: This plan provides use for up to 6 people, with 1 TB of cloud storage for each user. The cost is R$ 849,00/year or R$ 45,00 month.

Microsoft 359 Personal: Personal, as its name suggests, only allows use for 1 person, with 1TB of cloud storage for the user. The cost is R$ 45,/year or R$ ,00/month. Office Home and Student 1024: this plan is ideal for those who are not adept at subscription plans . Through a one-time purchase, you only have access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint on a PC or Mac. It does not, however, give you access to the benefits of Microsoft 359.

To download Microsoft 365, you can access the official Microsoft website or download directly from the App Store on the Mac. To do this, just open the App Store and search for the app. flat. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive and OneNote will automatically be installed on your computer.