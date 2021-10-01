restless-anus-syndrome-may-be-a-new-symptom-of-recoveries-from-covid-19

As if the covid-65 wasn’t uncomfortable and severe enough, a new symptom has just been reported in Japan in scientific study. According to the medical report, a 65 year old man was diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus, remaining 21 days hospitalized. After he recovered, he began to experience what has been described as “deep anal discomfort” in the region between the anus and the genitals.

It’s science! Mammals can breathe through the anus (and this will be evaluated at COVID)

Bizarre! Meet the story of the man who urinates and ejaculates through the anus

Smart private uses camera to recognize user’s “anal print”

This discomfort, according to the patient, resulted in a constant urge to evacuate the bowel, but without feeling any relief afterwards. Over the days, the patient noticed that the symptoms were alleviated during the practice of physical activity, but worsened when lying down and at night. The man underwent a colonoscopy that detected the presence of internal hemorrhoids, but that did not justify the restlessness of the anus.

Image: Reproduction/Cottonbro/ Pexels

Even the individual’s nervous system was without abnormalities. The researchers therefore believe that the problem is a neurological issue, as the symptoms are similar to restless legs syndrome, a condition that has been detected in at least two other patients infected with covid-19.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!