mercedes-benz-closes-partnership-with-stellantis-for-battery-megafactory

A new battery megafactory was born and, now, will have as partners, in addition to Stellantis and TotalEnergies, which were already part of the business, the German Mercedes-Benz. The partnership was announced on Monday (27), with the confirmation that each one will have a 1/3 shareholding.

The main objective of the German automaker’s entry into the business is to add technology and know-how to the development of energy cells . The contract signed between the three companies aims to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 89 GWh up to 2030.

Supported by the French, German and European authorities, the battery megafactory will target main segment of electric vehicles. According to material released by Stellantis itself, the entry of Mercedes-Benz into the ACC “is a clear demonstration of the industrial progress and merits of the project, which will be strengthened”.

ACC’s investment in the production of battery cells and modules for electric cars will be more 7 billion euros and will have subsidies from the companies’ own capital and financing. The main focus will be on safety, performance and competitiveness, ensuring the highest level of quality and the smallest carbon footprint, according to Stellantis.

“Having Mercedes-Benz join us as a new shareholder is an important milestone for ACC. Mercedes-Benz will bring a vote of confidence to our technology and product competitiveness roadmap that significantly strengthens ACC’s business potential and underpins our ambitious growth plans. This is our contribution to an electrical and sustainable future,” said Yann Vincent, CEO of ACC.

Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, also celebrated the automaker’s entry into the business started in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies. “This new partnership allows us to secure supply, take advantage of economies of scale and provide our customers with superior battery technology. Above all, we can help ensure that Europe remains at the center of the auto industry”, he projected.