virat kohli sachin tendulkar: Call Sachin Tendulkar And Ask For Help says Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli; Kohli should take Sachin’s help to recover from poor form… Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked current skipper Virat Kohli to seek help from former batsman Sachin Tendulkar to recover from his poor form. Gavaskar said on Wednesday, ‘Kohli should immediately call Sachin and ask what should I do. Kohli can do as Sachin did in Sydney. He should tell himself that he will not play cover drives.

Kohli became the victim of James Anderson after scoring just seven runs in the first innings on the first day of the first Test at Headingley. This is the seventh time in Test cricket that Anderson has dismissed Kohli. Sachin played sparingly during the fourth Test in Sydney during the 2003–04 Australia series. He played 436 balls at that time but did not play a cover drive during this period.

Indian captain Kohli is called a run machine. Known as record breaker. But for the past few years, the edge of his bat has become dull. In the last 50 international innings, he has not been able to reach three digits. During this he played 18 Tests, 15 ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals.



Virat Kohli was expected to find form in England, but he has struggled since he was dismissed without an account in the first Test. The way the nearly 40-year-old Anderson has got him out, the pressure has increased on him.

(With inputs from IANS)

Offering a view of great swing, Anderson dismissed opener Lokesh Rahul (0) in the very first over of the match. Rahul, trying to drive the ball outside off-side, gives a catch to Buttler.