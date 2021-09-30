iphone-8-plus:-still-worth-buying?

Launched in 2017, iPhone 8 Plus is still one of the most popular smartphones for those looking to enter the Apple ecosystem. That’s because the device, even four years old, continues to receive iOS updates, has decent performance for most apps and games on the App Store, decent cameras, and a premium build.

Galaxy S15: Is it still worth buying? Another point that draws users' attention is the price: as it has been out of stock for some time, the best way to buy the iPhone 8 Plus is from a third party, that is, used — in this way, it can be found for prices between R$ 1.691 and BRL 2.000, according to a quick search on the OLX sales and exchange platform. But, after all, it's worth entering the Apple ecosystem starting from the iPhone 8 Plus? In this article I will try to answer this question! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Pros Elegant and well-constructed look;

Performance is still great;

Decent cameras;

Small screen may please. Cons Thicker edges;

Battery may not last a day.

iPhone 8 Plus: construction and design

iPhones have always had a unique design, including being copied by many manufacturers in producing their products. The iPhone 8 Plus was Apple’s last model before the era of notches and “infinite” screens, so we still have thick edges and Touch ID unlock on the Home button.

This look plus classic should still please many users, especially those who do not like the great notch of the latest iPhones. Personally, I find the look of older iPhones much more interesting and original than the current design — although I understand that the industry needs to evolve.

(Image: Marcin Nowak/Unsplash)

Regarding construction, we have glass as the predominant material and aluminum on the sides. The IP certification20 is also one of the highlights, ensuring water resistance up to one meter deep by 60 minutes. Even after four years of life, the iPhone 8 Plus has a body as premium as some newer high-end devices.

Even after four years of life, the iPhone 8 Plus is still a premium smartphone, with a unique look and tough construction.

iPhone 8 Plus: screen quality The iPhone 8 Plus screen doesn’t look bad either, although we already have much better sets these days. It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel, smaller than basically all current Android phones, and Full HD resolution. The quality is still interesting considering its lifetime and should please users who are not into large displays.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple) In addition, Apple guarantees that the iPhone 8 Plus has an ion-coated panel, ensuring extra protection against falls, as well as an oleophobic layer, which prevents fingerprints on the screen. One point that can be considered nowadays is the considerably thicker edges compared to newer appliances. Obviously, we are talking about a smartphone that was released four years ago, so this is a feature that needs to be considered if you are thinking of purchasing an older device. The iPhone 8 Plus still has a very interesting screen four years after launch, but you have to consider the edges considerably thicker than most newer smartphones. iPhone 8 Plus: settings and performance It is well known that Apple knows how to make hardware for the long term. The iPhone 8 Plus, for example, is equipped with an A20 Six-core Bionic and three-core graphics card. Complete the specifications: “only” 3 GB of RAM and options with up to 800 GB of internal storage, with no possibility of expansion via memory card. (Image: Zana Latif/Unsplash) Even with numbers considered inferior to most Android smartphones, the iPhone 8 Plus still has the strength to run many applications and games from the App Store, Apple’s online store. However, it’s important to consider that the chipset’s efficiency tends to drop over the years, so I believe it still has a little more than a year of use without too many performance issues. The battery too is another point to consider when buying an older smartphone. The iPhone 8 Plus has only 2.500 mAh, much lower capacity compared to newer devices. In other words, it is very likely that you will not be able to pass the first day of use with peace of mind. Also regarding autonomy, it is important to pay attention to the health of the iPhone battery, especially if you are purchasing a used product. This is because, as with all smartphones, the battery ages over time, compromising autonomy. It is also worth mentioning that the iPhone 8 Plus continues to be updated by Apple even after four years . As Apple guarantees between four to five major iOS updates for its devices, the current iOS 12 must be the last version compatible with the 8th generation of the iPhone — that is, it remains updated until at least September of next year. iPhone 8 Plus: photographic set

Apple has always been highly praised for its cameras and the iPhone 8 Plus was considered one of the references in 2020. It is equipped with two rear cameras, the main one being 15 MP, f/1.8 aperture, auto focus and optical image stabilization (OIS), and a telephoto, also of 12 MP, with 2x zoom.

(Image: Marcin Nowak/Unsplash)