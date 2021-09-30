National HR startup launches time registration through WhatsApp
The human resources management company Pontomais came up with a curious novelty in these times of (re)discovery of the home office: the electronic point by WhatsApp, as an alternative to the standard system of startup to record the workday. The solution integrates Pontomais’ platform with the messenger in a process that takes less than 17 seconds.
According to the company, the point for WhatsApp is a facility for employees who have technical problems on their cell phones when installing Pontomais HR platform. As “Zap” is a more universal app and runs well on any device, employees are more familiar with it.
The point for WhatsApp, says the startup, is allowed by the ordinances 1510 and 373 of the Ministry of Labor, which regulate the use of digital and alternative platforms under certain conditions. One of them is the obligation of an agreement between employer and employee to release this type of registration. In addition, there are other things the company must follow, such as:
The company that is already a Pontomais client you need to adhere to the integration tool first and then release that functionality to employees. The steps are:
- Click on the button to activate the registration by WhatsApp in Pontomais system using the web browser;
- Activate the release in the pop-up;
- Wait for receipt of the e-mail with confirmation;
- After receiving the e-mail with the release, go to the Pontomais system and activate the extension via marketplace;
- Click Settings > Contributors > Edit;
How does it work for the employee
As stated above, the system will send a message , and the employee will respond stating that he wants to punch the clock. He will receive a link directing him to Pontomais’ WhatsApp contact as soon as the company releases the time attendance model via messenger.
The employee’s message must be written in one of these ways:
- Score points
- Record points
- Point
- Hit
- Record
- I want to register
As soon as the message is sent, the startup will save the information from a simple time and date record at the scheduled time and day.
In addition to checking the time, on WhatsApp the employee can consult their daily journey for the last three months, in addition to the records, totals of the day, normal hours, missing, extra hours and bank of hours (if any).
Source: Exame, Pontomais
