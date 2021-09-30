national-hr-startup-launches-time-registration-through-whatsapp

The human resources management company Pontomais came up with a curious novelty in these times of (re)discovery of the home office: the electronic point by WhatsApp, as an alternative to the standard system of startup to record the workday. The solution integrates Pontomais’ platform with the messenger in a process that takes less than 17 seconds.

According to the company, the point for WhatsApp is a facility for employees who have technical problems on their cell phones when installing Pontomais HR platform. As “Zap” is a more universal app and runs well on any device, employees are more familiar with it.

The point for WhatsApp, says the startup, is allowed by the ordinances 1510 and 373 of the Ministry of Labor, which regulate the use of digital and alternative platforms under certain conditions. One of them is the obligation of an agreement between employer and employee to release this type of registration. In addition, there are other things the company must follow, such as: