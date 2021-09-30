the-game-awards-2021-have-date-revealed

This Thursday (30), Geoff Keighley confirmed on Twitter that The Game Awards 2021 will be held on December 9th 2020. The most prestigious awards in the gaming world will take place at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, in the United States, and will have the presence of The Game Awards Orchestra, led by conductor and composer Lorne Balfe. PlayStation Studios announces acquisition of Bluepoint Games

andFootball is already the game with the worst rating on Steam

Starfield will have twice as much dialogue as Skyrim

10 weeks from tonight, December 9th, we will be live on stage for @thegameawards at Microsoft Theater in LA.

Excited to be back to our full-scale show — that means The Game Awards Orchestra live on stage once again conducted by @Lornebalfe

Much more to share in weeks ahead! pic.twitter.com/VA30rIaNb4

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 64

“Excited to return to our show on a large scale”, says the presenter in his post on the social network. Due to Keighley’s excitement and the presence of live instrumentalists, we can expect the event to have an in-person audience too, albeit with reduced capacity. In the post, more news were promised soon.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The Game Awards

Also called “the Oscar of games”, the awards glorify the great games released throughout the year in technical, artistic, narrative and other fields. The event also features several trailers of games already confirmed and also news for PC, PlayStation consoles, Xbox and Switch.

Remember the edition of 64, in which

The Last of Us Part II