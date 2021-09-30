honda-will-make-billionaire-investment-in-flying-cars-and-rockets

“The core technologies in these areas are connected to our existing businesses and we are looking to these new areas as an expansion of our core business as a mobility company,” said Marcos Frommer , head of corporate communications at Honda, in a chat with expert journalists.

In the specific case of flying cars, Honda has in mind that it would make more sense to invest in these products if the idea was to create an urban air taxi service. However, if in the midst of vehicle development the possibility arises of improving existing cars, it will already be valid. The company, in fact, is already working with the possibility of creating eVTOLs that have more than one type of thruster, such as a hybrid variant that also receives gas supply.

Honda states that a decision on whether or not to launch a flying car must be made by 2025. It is also unknown how much of this money will go to this segment.

For rockets, Honda’s idea is also daring and is directly linked to its cars. The assembler already envisages sending its own satellites for lane mapping, which can be useful for the navigation of drivers, but also for an eventual platform for autonomous cars. “If we can use these rockets to launch small satellites into low orbit, we can hope to develop our core technologies into various services, including connected services,” said Frommer.

