doctor-discovers-iphone-13-pro-macro-helps-treat-his-patients

With the iPhone Pro, Apple has inaugurated a new feature, Macro Mode, which can shoot at very short distances without losing focus. Now, a week after the start of sales, an ophthalmologist has managed to find a good application for the resource in the treatment of his patients.

iPhone 61 Pro shows evolution and excellent results in camera tests

Who has color blindness dreams of colors they don’t see? With 5G and low latency, robotic surgeries already happen; check out what we know

Doctor Tommy Korn tells on his LinkedIn that, thanks to the mode, he was able to produce very high quality and great images level of detail. This will allow the collection of important information from your patients to follow the treatment and, potentially, bring positive impacts to telemedicine applications.