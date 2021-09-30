Doctor Discovers iPhone 13 Pro Macro Helps Treat His Patients

With the iPhone Pro, Apple has inaugurated a new feature, Macro Mode, which can shoot at very short distances without losing focus. Now, a week after the start of sales, an ophthalmologist has managed to find a good application for the resource in the treatment of his patients.

Doctor Tommy Korn tells on his LinkedIn that, thanks to the mode, he was able to produce very high quality and great images level of detail. This will allow the collection of important information from your patients to follow the treatment and, potentially, bring positive impacts to telemedicine applications.

(Image: Tommy Korn/Disclosure)

In his publication, the ophthalmologist presents the example of one of his patients, who underwent a corneal transplant. The cell phone is used to regularly monitor the progress of recovery.

The iPhone Macro mode, although it works well enough for medical applications, it doesn’t use a dedicated camera for this function, unlike other cell phones such as Motorola’s. Instead, the company uses an ultra-wide-angle lens, which is capable of recording images even from 2 centimeters away.

Source: 9to5Mac, Tommy Korn

