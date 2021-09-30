Review JBL Endurance Peak II | The headphones for those who are sportsmen

With increasingly versatile headphones, the JBL Endurance Peak II arrives as an attractive alternative for those who practice sports routinely.

That because the manufacturer brought in this new generation some design adjustments with the promise of providing more comfort and improving the user experience.

However, its biggest highlight is the IPX7 certification, which gives a protection against damage that can be caused by use in a swimming pool, for example.

Pros

Sound with good clarity;

Improvements in bass;

Good fixation in the ear.

Cons

Medium volume;

Uncomfortable in continuous use.

Design

The design of the JBL Endurance Peak II is similar to an ear. This shape was purposely designed to fit the accessories on the back of the helix — the largest and most visible part of the ear — with greater ease.

Dimensions: 5, x 2,60 x 7,30 cm (each phone); 6.8 x 6.5 x 3.1 cm (case);

Weight: 16 g (each phone); 77 g (case);

As it does in other models of the brand, JBL provides three pairs of rubbers to connect to the headphones and provide a passive cancellation of sound. In addition, the manufacturer also included in the package a pair of “size expanders”.

This equipment covers a part of the headphones that is also inside the ear, working in addition to the rubbers. One downside is that the one-size-fits-all makes continuous use quite uncomfortable, as it scratches the ear a little.

Even if these expanders are removable, the use of the Endurance Peak II is not comfortable, since hard plastic can even cause physical damage to the ear canal in long sessions of use. Ideally, JBL would provide two or three different size options for these expanders in the package.

The fact that JBL has developed these headphones with a focus on sports practice makes perfect sense, because those who perform physical activities for the purpose of leading a healthy life will only use the accessories for up to 2 hours a day, stopping before feeling discomfort.

And in this type of experience, the JBL Endurance Peak II are great. The design facilitates attachment to the ears and the movement of your body does not influence their positioning in the ear. In short, they are pretty stuck.