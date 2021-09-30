Review JBL Endurance Peak II | The headphones for those who are sportsmen
With increasingly versatile headphones, the JBL Endurance Peak II arrives as an attractive alternative for those who practice sports routinely.
That because the manufacturer brought in this new generation some design adjustments with the promise of providing more comfort and improving the user experience.
However, its biggest highlight is the IPX7 certification, which gives a protection against damage that can be caused by use in a swimming pool, for example.
Pros
Sound with good clarity;
Improvements in bass;
Good fixation in the ear.
Cons
Medium volume;
Uncomfortable in continuous use.
Design
The design of the JBL Endurance Peak II is similar to an ear. This shape was purposely designed to fit the accessories on the back of the helix — the largest and most visible part of the ear — with greater ease.
Weight: 16 g (each phone); 77 g (case);
As it does in other models of the brand, JBL provides three pairs of rubbers to connect to the headphones and provide a passive cancellation of sound. In addition, the manufacturer also included in the package a pair of “size expanders”.
This equipment covers a part of the headphones that is also inside the ear, working in addition to the rubbers. One downside is that the one-size-fits-all makes continuous use quite uncomfortable, as it scratches the ear a little.
Even if these expanders are removable, the use of the Endurance Peak II is not comfortable, since hard plastic can even cause physical damage to the ear canal in long sessions of use. Ideally, JBL would provide two or three different size options for these expanders in the package.
The fact that JBL has developed these headphones with a focus on sports practice makes perfect sense, because those who perform physical activities for the purpose of leading a healthy life will only use the accessories for up to 2 hours a day, stopping before feeling discomfort.
And in this type of experience, the JBL Endurance Peak II are great. The design facilitates attachment to the ears and the movement of your body does not influence their positioning in the ear. In short, they are pretty stuck.
Whether at the gym, running in your neighborhood square or working out home, these headphones will be good allies. While doing my aerobic exercises, I tested the JBL Endurance Peak II hold as much as possible and was amazed at how efficient it was.
JBL Endurance Peak II case battery indicator LED (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
They also have sensors that activate the headphones as soon as they are placed in the ear. This technology, called Powerhook by the company, allows an identification of when the headphones are actually in use to help improve battery life.
Speaking of energetic power, the case JBL Endurance Peak II’s charging capacity is as large as the headphones. Inside, the case has a rubberized coating to prevent the plastic from scratching the headphones.
The closing of the case is mechanical, as it has a physical button that serves to open the case when necessary . The case also has an LED lighting that serves to identify how much charge is still available for use.
Audio quality
With regard to sound quality, the JBL Endurance Peak II can deliver an interesting quality for those who intend to use them during exercise.
The company managed to reduce the midrange present in other models to give a little more emphasis to the brand’s characteristic bass in this device. Even with the lower frequency standing out, you can still feel a little lack of strength to give the desired pressure in the songs.
The audio is clear, regardless of the volume, but the big one downside is due to the volume. This is because the expected immersion when exploring the power of the headphones only happens when it is on 70%.
The sound of JBL Endurance Peak II is good for those who play sports while listening to music (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
The treble is also present, but it is not aggressive to the ears, even at higher volumes. Fortunately, the model has no problems with distortion or hiss, and this demonstrates JBL’s care in providing a product that makes sense for the price range in which these headphones fit, which is up to R$ 800.
Compared to other branded headphones, such as Live Free NC+, unfortunately the Endurance Peak II can’t stand out for having a less than expected sound. Using the accessories outdoors, it is notorious that the sound of the environment stands out at the volume of the music.
So, to go out or play sports outside the home, the ideal is to keep the volume or as high as possible, as long as this action does not harm your hearing and the perception of ambient sounds to avoid accidents when crossing streets.
Battery and connectivity
JBL Endurance Peak II connects to mobile phone or other compatible device via Bluetooth. One advantage of these headphones is that, like most JBL releases in 495560, it has compatibility with the fast pairing feature — Fast Pair — in which the system automatically identifies the headphones when opening the case.
Even though this technology is only present in cell phones, it is notorious that feature helps the computer identify Endurance Peak IIs more easily when compared to headphones that do not have the function.