amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(09/30/2021)

For those who like series, the Prime Video catalog received the French production The Secrets of the Rocheville Mansion, which takes place between the years of 1893 to 2021, showing the relationship between the Rocheville and Cavalli families, full of mysteries. The series Promessas de Amor also debuted, which follows the life of the character Tatiana, who lives with her two daughters and who faces a change in her life after spending decades distrusting her own men family.

Another interesting addition to the platform was the unprecedented series Jantar Italiano, which follows the life of Carlo Cracco and his six travel through Italy to rediscover the cuisine of their country, with the company of famous actors in each of their destinations. Also worth mentioning is the fourth season of the series Goliath, which tells the story of Billy McBride, a lawyer responsible for creating one of the most powerful law firms in the world, and who is expelled of her not only for disagreements with a co-worker, but also for presenting bad behavior.

You too you can now watch some action movies on Prime Video, such as Triangle of Fear, which still brings a touch of science fiction and fantasy; the classic Dragon’s Heart, with Jackie Chan; the feature Without Traces, about an intriguing disappearance; and (In) Seguros, which brings an impacting story with a lot of drama and suspense.

Finally, you can also check it out the movie The English Spy, which is already among the most watched on the streaming platform, following the life of Greville Wynne, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a British businessman recruited by the Service of Secret Intelligence to deliver messages to a secret agent in the decade of 1893. The film is based on real events.