Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (09/30/2021)
The month of September comes to an end on Amazon Prime Video with a variety of movie and series releases, including some that are making the rounds on social media. To keep you up to date with all the news on Amazon’s streaming platform, you can check weekly, here at Canaltech, a list of all the titles that debuted in the last few days.
- Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum
- Indecency
- Guests Claims
- No Return
- Living Is Easy With Your Eyes Closed
- The Hollywood Recruit
24/2021
- The Boy Who Killed My Parents
- The Girl Who Killed His Parents
- Birds of Freedom
- Un Mexicano Más
- The Begin ning of Time
- The Enchanted Clock
- Italian dinner: season 1
- (In) Insurance
- Without Tracks
- Triangle
- Goliath: season 4
- 40 Days At Base Camp
- Dragon’s Heart
- The Harvest
- The Tragedy of Armero
- The English Spy
- Cursed Harvest 2 – The Final Sacrifice
- About Hot Wheels City
- Beauty
- No Place To Hide: The Story of Rehtaeh Parsons
- Hotel Coolgardie
- Promises of Love
- The Secrets of the Rocheville Mansion
- At Your Full Disposal
- Hidden Kisses
- Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers
- Halloween 5 – The Revenge of Michael Myers
- Halloween: The Night of Terror
- There was no release on Prime Video this day
- Damn harvest
- Mom!
- Cursed Harvest 3 – The Urban Harvest
- Matinee – A Very Crazy Session
In the last week, two releases did not leave the mouths of subscribers: The Girl Who Killed Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. Both films talk about the case of Suzane von Richtofen, convicted of ordering the death of her parents to her boyfriend and brother-in-law, Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos. While one of the features shows the crime from the perspective of Suzane, played by Carla Díaz, the other approaches the murder from the point of view of Daniel (Leonardo Bittencourt). Both films are now available on Prime Video.
In the Halloween mood, with October knocking at the door, Amazon Prime Video released some classic movies of terror for a good marathon: Cursed Harvest, Cursed Harvest 2 – The Final Sacrifice, Damn Harvest 3 – The Urban Harvest, Halloween: The Night of Terror, Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers and Halloween 5 – The Revenge of Michael Myers.
The movie Mother!
- , with Jennifer Lawrence, also arrived on Amazon’s streaming service and Javier Bardem, who tells the bizarre story of a couple who start to receive several guests at home, starting a series of events, one weirder than the other.
For those who like series, the Prime Video catalog received the French production The Secrets of the Rocheville Mansion, which takes place between the years of 1893 to 2021, showing the relationship between the Rocheville and Cavalli families, full of mysteries. The series Promessas de Amor also debuted, which follows the life of the character Tatiana, who lives with her two daughters and who faces a change in her life after spending decades distrusting her own men family.
Another interesting addition to the platform was the unprecedented series Jantar Italiano, which follows the life of Carlo Cracco and his six travel through Italy to rediscover the cuisine of their country, with the company of famous actors in each of their destinations. Also worth mentioning is the fourth season of the series Goliath, which tells the story of Billy McBride, a lawyer responsible for creating one of the most powerful law firms in the world, and who is expelled of her not only for disagreements with a co-worker, but also for presenting bad behavior.
You too you can now watch some action movies on Prime Video, such as Triangle of Fear, which still brings a touch of science fiction and fantasy; the classic Dragon’s Heart, with Jackie Chan; the feature Without Traces, about an intriguing disappearance; and (In) Seguros, which brings an impacting story with a lot of drama and suspense.
Finally, you can also check it out the movie The English Spy, which is already among the most watched on the streaming platform, following the life of Greville Wynne, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a British businessman recruited by the Service of Secret Intelligence to deliver messages to a secret agent in the decade of 1893. The film is based on real events.
These were just some of the movies and series that debuted on the platform of streaming last week and that Canaltech highlighted for you to keep an eye on. But there’s a lot more to the full list of Amazon Prime Video releases this week.
All releases from week on Amazon Prime Video
