will-round-6-have-season-two?

Netflix subscribers have only talked about Round 6 since the series premiered on the day 17 of September. The plot, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, takes place in South Korea and introduces us to a bizarre and scary game that promises a billionaire prize to the winner, and a tragic fate to the loser. Round 6 | New Netflix series creates bloody competition with children's games Round 6 | What is the Netflix series everyone is watching? Round 6 could become the most watched series in Netflix history With many disturbing, sad and bloody scenes, Round 6 has been catching so much attention from viewers that it has become one of the most-watched original Netflix series in history. With so many fans like that, soon comes the question: Round 6 will there be a second season? Image: Disclosure/Netflix In an international press interview, Dong-hyuk revealed that he has no plans to develop a sequel to the series , even though the last episode has a hook for it. The creator even says he feels tired just imagining all the work to create season 2.

However, the director’s comment may not be the final decision. “If I was going to do it, I definitely wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and wanting lots of experienced directors,” said the mind behind the series. He took the opportunity to comment on how he came up with the idea that brought so much popularity to the production, revealing that he wanted to write a kind of fable about modern capitalist society.

“Something that portrayed extreme competition, something like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted to use character types that we all know in real life. As a survival game, it it’s human drama and entertainment,” explained the series creator. “The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. This allows viewers to focus on the characters rather than being distracted when trying to interpret the rules,” he added.

While Round 6 doesn’t have its second season confirmed, you can watch the nine episodes of the first season in the Netflix catalog.

Source: Digital Spy