Startup creates software to reduce divergences in hospital charges

Hospital glosses are a small problem behind the scenes in the healthcare industry. These are adjustments in the billing of a hospital service, which make its final value higher or lower than initially expected. The startup CMSG Tecnologia, incubated at PTI-BR (Itaipu-Brasil Technological Park) created the Dino software to reduce the frequency of the phenomenon.

The solution emerged from a scientific research carried out by nursing student Cleyber Santos under the guidance of professor Marcelo Gomes. Its objective is to allow the communication of all disallowances in the shortest time possible and to inform the billing team about the progress of actions to resolve price differences. They happen when, for example, the procedures of a service performed by the hospital do not comply with the tables of health plans.

Some of the program’s tools carry out data analysis, such as the generation of a historical series, an identification chart of disallowance situations, the formation of a database of the opinions generated by the auditors and direct communication with the physician involved in the occurrence.

Image: Disclosure/Dino

“The application contributes to the agility and recording of information to facilitate cost management and improve the use of resources in a more rational and effective way for hospitals”, explains Professor Marcelo Gomes.

CMSG Tecnologia’s next steps are to finalize the MVP (minimum viable product, that is, its first version ready to enter the market) of the platform and perform the software field test. “Interactions and novelties are the new challenges, as well as presenting them to the market and implementing them in new hospitals and clinics”, concludes Marcelo.

