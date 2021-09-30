98%-of-brazilian-corporate-websites-are-at-risk-of-cyber-attacks

A study by PSafe, a specialist in digital security, identified that 98% of 2.400 Brazilian corporate websites analyzed have a medium risk of suffering a cyber attack. The assessment of the national pages was carried out with dfndr enterprise, which detects threats and security breaches with artificial intelligence.

Also, among the evaluated addresses, 90% present a slight risk of invasion while % are at high level; and 2% critical. “It’s important to point out that cybercriminals look for any vulnerability that can be exploited,” says Emilio Simoni, chief security officer at PSafe. “A compromised device with access to sensitive information is enough for all corporate data to be affected.”

For this reason, preventing attacks is essential. “The exploitation of vulnerabilities can bring several risks to companies: from the collection of confidential information for exposure or sale to the invasion of accounts for unauthorized financial transactions”, recalls the executive. “And it can still cause an irreparable stain on a brand’s reputation.”