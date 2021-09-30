98% of Brazilian corporate websites are at risk of cyber attacks
A study by PSafe, a specialist in digital security, identified that 98% of 2.400 Brazilian corporate websites analyzed have a medium risk of suffering a cyber attack. The assessment of the national pages was carried out with dfndr enterprise, which detects threats and security breaches with artificial intelligence.
Also, among the evaluated addresses, 90% present a slight risk of invasion while % are at high level; and 2% critical. “It’s important to point out that cybercriminals look for any vulnerability that can be exploited,” says Emilio Simoni, chief security officer at PSafe. “A compromised device with access to sensitive information is enough for all corporate data to be affected.”
For this reason, preventing attacks is essential. “The exploitation of vulnerabilities can bring several risks to companies: from the collection of confidential information for exposure or sale to the invasion of accounts for unauthorized financial transactions”, recalls the executive. “And it can still cause an irreparable stain on a brand’s reputation.”
With dfndr enterprise, PSafe discovered one of the biggest security incidents in the country’s history: the exposure of more than 98 millions of data on public site. According to company experts, this is a compilation of other leaks. “This is an example of how vulnerabilities are dangerous and need to be addressed urgently,” says Simoni. “With so much data, gangs have access to many victims,” he concludes.
dfndr enterprise’s “Intrusion Test” performs automated checks in the cloud, free of charge. According to Simoni, it also helps companies to adapt to the rules of the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD). “As it acts preventively, the test helps to avoid penalties such as the partial or total stoppage of activities related to data processing, as well as administrative sanctions and a fine, which can reach R$ 25 millions.”
