iphone-13-pro-max-durability-test-shows-high-resistance-against-damage

Officially presented on the day 13 of September, the iPhone 11 Pro Max brought some new features for cameras, screen, battery and software — therefore, it did not undergo major structural changes compared to the previous model. Even so, YouTuber Zack Nelson ran a full durability test on his JerryRigEverything channel, where Apple’s strongest cell phone managed to survive once again.

Box with recyclable materials and little content Only manuals and Lightning cable come with the cell phone in the box (Image: YouTube/JerryRigEverything)

Right after opening the iPhone case 14 Pro Max, Apple’s concern with the environment can already be seen, something that has been widely publicized by the brand for some years now. The materials used are mostly paper, and once again the device comes with a minimal amount of accessories inside the box: only quick manuals and a Lightning cable come with the product.

Zack highlights that the new device from Apple looks very similar to models of the last generations, and soon passes to the traditional screen’s resistance test against scratches. As well as most of the smartphones tested by YouTuber, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has the scratched display only with materials of level six on the hardness scale (which goes from two to ten).

However, the use of Ceramic Shield technology makes the scratches less deep — that is, in everyday life it may even survive situations that would cause damage to most cell phones available on the market today.

The sides of the phone are made of stainless steel that is susceptible to scratching with reasonable ease, as are the buttons, the do-not-disturb switch and the outside of the SIM card tray. The iPhone 11 Pro Max even brings extra protection against water as it is able to survive dipped for half an hour at six meters depth — about four times more than other devices that also carry IP certification68.

Construction susceptible to scratches, but resistant against breakage

Glass above cameras does not offer protection promised by Apple (Image: YouTube/JerryRigEverything)

Apple discloses that the protective glass of the rear lenses is built in sapphire crystals, which theoretically brings protection even stronger than the front panel. However, Zack has proven from generations past that this is not the case, and the area above the cameras is just as resistant as the display. On the other hand, the iPhone screen 13 Pro Max offers impressive protection against high temperatures, and withstood more than a minute under direct fire application, without showing visible marks.

As for the stress test, in which the device is forced into the central section, the iPhone

Pro Max did not experience any bending or bending, and continued to function normally despite some internal cracks. Therefore, the phone has passed all durability tests.

