TO IMPORT | Good and cheap controls for playing on PC and mobile

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

In addition to consoles, the prices of gaming accessories have risen a lot in recent months. Controllers were heavily affected by this increase, especially in the case of official controllers released together with the new generation consoles, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Go to AliExpress to check out more offers like these

For those who play on PC or mobile, an advantage is that you are not limited to the official options provided by Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo. There is a whole ecosystem of accessories made by other companies that can be used in these devices with full compatibility and that cost much less than modern controls.

Two examples of companies that do this are 8BitDo and Ipega. They have official stores inside AliExpress with several options of controls and accessories with good quality and interesting prices for Brazilians. It’s worth checking out the controls intended for use on PC and mobile.

8BitDo Pro 2

This is 8BitDo’s main controller, with a PlayStation 1-inspired look, but bringing all the modern functions of a current control. It is fully compatible with Windows, macOS, Android and even Nintendo Switch, and can be used on almost any type of device with a Bluetooth connection. To switch between the different compatibility modes, just switch the position of a small lever at the top.

Another highlight are the extra buttons located on the back of the device, which can be configured as macro buttons to facilitate access to special commands in games. You can make your own settings using a mobile app that connects to the controller.

A strong point of the brand is the control with a retro look, with a better-crafted directional pad and located in an easily accessible position. In other words, it is a great option for those who usually play platform or fighting games and who prefer to use the classic arrows most of the time.

Buy the 8BitDo Pro 2 for R$ 9156,15

8 BitDo SN30 Pro Xbox Cloud Gaming Edition

With the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming officially in Brazil, anyone with a smartphone and a good internet connection will be able to enjoy several games from Microsoft and other companies through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, playing titles made for consoles and PCs using the mobile touch screen is usually not the most pleasant experience.

To solve this problem, 8BitDo also has it. a licensed controller intended for use of Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile. It can be purchased with a small clip, responsible for attaching the smartphone directly to the controller. With that, you have the experience very close to having a portable video game, since the controller is extremely compact and the clip adapts well to any smartphone screen size.

Buy the 8BitDo SN32 Pro for R$ ,216

Ipega PG-9156

For those who want to save the most, it’s hard to find a more cost-effective option than Ipega’s controls. The brand is focused on cheap products that are compatible with cell phones and PCs, even including in-built clips for you to clip your smartphone and use when playing on your cell phone.

The quality of the construction may not even be the same as the other models mentioned, but the PG-660 delivers a good experience for those who want to spend as little as possible on an accessory of this type.