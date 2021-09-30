Review Realme Buds Air 2 Neo | Great phone; complicated app connection

The Buds Air 2 Neo, by Realme, is a TWS Bluetooth headset made for those looking for practicality combined with quality. Built with drivers from mm focused on bass and being totally wireless, it is a product that can be used in different situations of everyday life.

It has IPX5 certificate (water resistant), and can be used by people who train, or even who end up being taken by surprise on a drizzly day. The Buds Air storage and loading case is small and has a rubberized aspect, ensuring practical handling and many hours of guaranteed music.

In fact, one of the points that caught my attention the most about this model is the sound quality delivered. I could hear full-bodied, strong bass, as well as clear, crystal-clear high-frequency sounds. But there was a very important point that bothered me a lot: the connection with the app itself.

I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal experience with it. Check it out in our review.