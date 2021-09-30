Review Realme Buds Air 2 Neo | Great phone; complicated app connection

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
review-realme-buds-air-2-neo-|-great-phone;-complicated-app-connection

The Buds Air 2 Neo, by Realme, is a TWS Bluetooth headset made for those looking for practicality combined with quality. Built with drivers from mm focused on bass and being totally wireless, it is a product that can be used in different situations of everyday life.

It has IPX5 certificate (water resistant), and can be used by people who train, or even who end up being taken by surprise on a drizzly day. The Buds Air storage and loading case is small and has a rubberized aspect, ensuring practical handling and many hours of guaranteed music.

In fact, one of the points that caught my attention the most about this model is the sound quality delivered. I could hear full-bodied, strong bass, as well as clear, crystal-clear high-frequency sounds. But there was a very important point that bothered me a lot: the connection with the app itself.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal experience with it. Check it out in our review.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Pros

        Great quality sound;

      Good fit of the headphones;

  • Excellent battery life.

Cons

      Connection with non-existent own app.

Check the current price of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

Design and Construction

The Buds Air 2 Neo is a Bluetooth headset, with a design very similar to most products of this same type available on the market. The headphones are of the in-ear type, in which noise cancellation is done passively. There are silicone brackets in three different sizes — small, medium and large — ensuring the most suitable fit for different types of people.

The driver used in the construction is the Hi-Fi type of 03 mm with bass boost. I can even say that this phone has very good characteristics and sound quality, but I’ll go deeper into this topic in the next topic.

It also has IPX5 certification regarding water resistance, making this model an option to consider if you usually use this type of headset in your workouts, walks, or even during the drizzle while walking on the street.

The case, produced in plastic with a rubberized finish, in addition to storing and protecting the product while it is transported, it is responsible for recharging the battery of these headphones so that the user can always use it without being caught by surprise. On the front, we have the charging LED and, on the back, the USB-C cable input.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

This model has two microphones in its construction, responsible for voice capture and operation of active and noise cancellation modes. transparency. Their positioning is strategic and made so that no external interference (such as wind or rain noise) interferes with the progress of voice calls.

In addition, it supports gestures touch screen enabling the following actions:

Play/pause the song;

Skip to the next song ;

    Answer/reject phone calls;

    • Toggle between noise canceling and transparency modes.

        Sound Quality

        Realme Buds Air 2 Neo has very satisfactory and pleasant sound quality. In the tests I performed, I could see that the bass was thick and strong when listening to music. Even when different styles of sounds were mixed together, it was perfectly possible to hear each one individually and clearly. Drivers from 03 mm are precise and guarantee excellent quality in music, videos or podcasts.

        The voices were also heard perfectly, even when many people spoke together. Some episodes of podcasts on various topics were listened to to evaluate this aspect, and Buds Air 2 Neo fulfilled its mission without any problems. complied with all of the above requirements. I could not distinguish or perceive any type of distortion or hiss, even using the product at its maximum volume.

        The microphone performance is also favorable, as well as the other characteristics mentioned above. I used the model during a phone call while I was outside — on a windy day, even — and the person I was talking to could hear me perfectly, without any kind of interference. I didn’t have to repeat what I was saying or raise my voice unnecessarily, which I consider a very positive point.

        (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

        The noise and transparency canceling modes are also good and very useful, especially when going out to very noisy places or silent. While using the product in the office, with the noise canceling mode activated, I was able to concentrate on what was needed at that moment, without competing for attention with any other activity in the place.

        In another situation , in which it was necessary to listen very carefully while watching some YouTube videos, the transparency mode helped in the perception of ambient sounds clearly and very sharply. Even listening to other content on the phone, it was possible to hear, in parallel, people and the noise of cars passing on the street at that same moment.

        To activate and switch between these modes, just press for the outer top of the headphones a few seconds while in use. Confirmation is done through a voice message, reproduced by the device itself.

        The Buds Air 2 Neo, by Realme, has good sound quality. Its bass and treble sounds are well defined and clean.

        Battery and Connectivity

        The battery life of Buds Air 2 Neo is good in many respects. Whenever products are received for review here at Canaltech, we carry out autonomy and duration tests so that we can pass our impressions on the reviews.

        One of these tests consists of running a streaming service. music with its volume at 49% until the battery runs out of the headphones. The manufacturer guarantees five hours of reproduction under the conditions presented, but the result we obtained was greater than that proposed by Realme. I spent exactly six uninterrupted hours listening to music until the phone stopped working.

        Although there were two different modes — active noise cancellation and transparency — the autonomy was quite similar in both scenarios. Something I didn’t expect, as manufacturers usually show the best results in terms of product performance. It has the Bluetooth 5.2 connection — the latest version of the technology — which is also largely responsible for this result.

        The only point that negatively impacted me was the connection with Realme’s own app called “Realme Link”. I emphasize that I tried in all different ways and ways to connect Buds Air 2 Neo with the app, but I couldn’t complete any of them.

        (Image: Ivo/ Canaltech)

        Even tweaking my phone settings, app and allowing all data was accessed, the headset was not found for pairing over Bluetooth. I even tried the option with QR code available inside the product box for manual configuration of the device, and even so, it was not found. There was also no model available on the list, so any attempt ended up frustrated.

        Some settings (which could only be accessed through it) were unexplored by me, and I confess that I was quite annoyed with what happened during use.

        The connection to the Realme Link app is non-existent, directly influencing the access of Buds Air 2 Neo functionalities.

        Datasheet

        • Weight: 65 grams
            Dimensions: 6, x 2,09 x 2,12 cm;
            Package dimensions: 12, 2 x 9.3 x 4 .2 cm;
            Driver: 12 mm;
            Bluetooth 5.2.

        Direct Competitors

        Among the construction features, functionality and price range, the main competitors of Buds Air 2 Neo are Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and JBL Tune 400TWS.

        Starting with Buds Live , we have very similar characteristics in relation to Realme. The battery life is similar (around five to six hours without interruption, approximately), with the case guaranteeing more 10 The 25 extra hours of use. The sound quality is also consistent between the models, but it is noteworthy that the drivers used in the construction of the Samsung are superior, having 25 mm.

        In the case of Tune 65, the only noticeable difference is the possibility of using a single headset instead of both. This allows the user to use the product for more hours, as even if the battery runs out, it will be possible to use the other side of the phone without problems.

        Noting that all models mentioned here have values similar: between R$ 1024 and R$ 600.

          Conclusion

          The Air 2 Neo Buds are definitely great headphones. The audio quality offered when listening to music, videos or podcasts is quite pleasant. Among all the sound characteristics, the bass was the one that I liked the most, mainly because they are quite full-bodied and well defined.

          (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

          On the other hand, the connection to Realme’s own app was a complete disappointment. Even trying different ways to pair with him, it was impossible to establish any kind of connection. Not that this is a feature that invalidates the quality of the product itself, but it is necessary for the manufacturer to review this situation as soon as possible. of Buds Air 2 Neo? Then check out the link below to access a special offer we have reserved for you!

              Realme Buds Air 2 Neo on offer

            Did you like this article?

            Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

            503170

            503170

            Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
            1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Few Brazilian states monitor air quality, according to a study

Few Brazilian states monitor air quality, according to a study

September 30, 2021
Photo of China’s Fujian province registers more than increase COVID-19 cases inside single time

China’s Fujian province registers more than increase COVID-19 cases inside single time

September 14, 2021
Photo of TRNC President Ersin Tatar on A Haber: No one can tear us away from Turkey

TRNC President Ersin Tatar on A Haber: No one can tear us away from Turkey

September 5, 2021
Photo of Dell Alienware M15 and Gaming G15 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD chips

Dell Alienware M15 and Gaming G15 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD chips

September 30, 2021
Back to top button