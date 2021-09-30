physical-process-that-repairs-cracks-in-antarctic-ice-begins-to-fail

With the worsening of climate change, the ice located at the Earth’s poles is losing its volume and increasingly at an accelerated rate. A group of researchers analyzed what has caused the breaking of the Antarctic ice shelves beyond global warming, finding that a kind of “glue” responsible for holding the broken ice still together is as vulnerable to the climate crisis as the big ones. frozen blocks.

Satellite images show a huge iceberg almost colliding with Antarctica

More than a third of Antarctica’s ice could melt with global warming

Antarctica’s ice melt could even bring irreversible disasters 511526

The biggest problem with the fragmentation of the ice blocks is that, when they break apart, once at sea, the iceberg becomes more vulnerable to melting. Before that, when the ice starts to become thin, the cold glue (formed by the water that has already melted) known as mélange, fills the cracks that eventually appear with wear. As a result, the broken ice is melted, but this glue is also threatened by the increase in global temperature.

The Larsen ice shelf, in Antarctica, was used to model possible scenarios with the loss of icy glue ( Image: Reproduction/Eric Rignot et al./PNAS)

In research , the scientists conducted three simulations with different scenarios. First with the ice shelf decreasing, then with the melange, then with both. When the glue remained intact, the ice was repaired, but when it began to weaken, the fractures rapidly increased. “It’s another way in which climate change can cause the Antarctic ice shelves to rapidly retreat,” explains glaciologist Irvine Eric Rignot, co-author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

511526

With this new information, Rignot highlights the need for current climate projections, as well as the ice melt pattern at the poles, to be revalidated. “The timing and extent of sea level rise due to the loss of polar ice – that is, it could occur earlier and with a greater bang than expected,” adds the glaciologist. Once the cold glue melts, it no longer plays its repairing role.

The researchers have concluded that the loss of the melange is already enough to explain the cause of many fractures on the ice shelves that have occurred. in the last decades; after all, global warming is a longstanding problem. Unfortunately, the global temperature does not stop rising and, with this, not only Antarctica, but also the Arctic, will lose even more its natural repair mechanism, accentuating the ongoing melting.

The research was fully published in the PNAS scientific period.

Source: Futurism