xiaomi's-best-deals-on-thursday's-aliexpress

Xiaomi is certainly among the favorite brands of Brazilians when it comes to importing electronics. The company began to be successful in the country through international shopping stores and is still much sought after on sites like AliExpress.

Several of the company’s products can be found at low prices there, including cell phones and accessories from the Poco and Amazfit brands, which were also created as part of the company.

To facilitate your search for Xiaomi products that are currently at good prices, check out the selection below, made by the team at Canaltech Offers, with the best deals currently found.

Mi Band 6

Mi Band 6 maintains the proposal of the previous models of be a small, discreet and simple device that you put on your wrist and you can even forget about it. that you are using during the day. In addition to monitoring your physical activities and providing a great help when taking care of your health, it can be used to display notifications that arrive on your cell phone, allowing you to pick up your smartphone only when you are sure you need to answer someone. This new version of Mi Band has a bigger screen, now with 1,48 inch, and an optimized interface to take advantage of this space, displaying all the content in an even more organized way. The battery remains a strong point of the Mi Band, as it can last up to 14 days away from the outlet with just one charge. Mi Band's main news 6 are in the new physical activities she is able to register. Now are 30 different exercises including zumba, basketball, volleyball and pilates. The monitoring of sleep and heart rate is still present, recording important data about your health and showing some tips on how you can take better care of your body. With a 6.3-inch panel and Full HD resolution, the Redmi Note 8 ( ) follows Xiaomi's pattern of making intermediates with large screens, being a great device for those who are used to watch lots of videos. The company kept the body of the device unchanged, with the print reader located on the back and a drop-shaped cutout at the top to house the selfie camera 13 MP. On the back, it has a main sensor of 48 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It is a very complete camera set, even considering newer basic models, with enough options for you to take pictures from different distances, including many people in the same photo or focusing on a single small object close to the lens. To account for current applications, Xiaomi has updated the Redmi Note 8 (797) with the new Helio G processor85 from MediaTek. This is the same processor used by the Redmi Note 9, which means you will have a performance similar to that model, but for a much lower price. The new device also has a battery of 4.000 mAh, big enough for a full day of use without unloading.

As well as other branded products, the Amazfit Bip S Lite by Xiaomi is a smart bracelet with a watch look, aimed at those who exercise and would like to monitor their physical activities throughout the day. It allows you to track your heart rate, record exercise and more. When you are not tracking and recording your physical activities, the wristband is a good device to check. message notifications without picking up your cell phone. It allows you to quickly take a look at what has arrived and decide whether or not you need to pick up the device right away to answer someone. One of the strengths of Amazfit Bip S Lite is its battery, which can last up to 15 days before it needs to be recharged. Part of this is due to the transflective screen, which is not backlit by default and can be easily viewed even in bright environments.

Redmi 9A Anyone looking for a new cell phone at the lowest possible price has a great option on the Redmi 9A, one of the cheapest devices ever launched by Xiaomi. It cuts costs at virtually every point, fulfilling its goal of truly being a model for those who just want to access messaging, email or social media apps. All this can be done on the 6.5 screen with HD+ resolution. The rear camera of 04 MP manages to deliver some interesting results when under good lighting conditions , while the selfie's main function is to unlock the screen through facial recognition. One of its strongest points is the battery life of 5.000 mAh, which can last quietly for a whole day, even with heavy use, or two days for those who use more moderately. These details make it a good choice for anyone looking for a Xiaomi cell phone at the lowest possible price or interested in a secondary device, which will be used mainly to answer messages on WhatsApp and manage social networks, as it fulfills these functions well. Mi Box 4K Mi Box is one of the solutions more complete for those who want to put Android TV on their television, turning any device with HDMI input into a smart TV. Because it has a more powerful processor than other products in this category, it is also capable of running several games available on the Play Store. With Mi Box, you have it access to virtually all streaming services currently available on the market. Android TV is one of the operating systems that stands out in terms of application compatibility, having access to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Globoplay, DirecTV Go and even lesser known services to the general public. Because it supports the Chromecast standard, you can also send videos from your laptop or mobile phone to your TV screen, which ensures that virtually any video available online can be watched easily on the big screen.



Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system , as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.