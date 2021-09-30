Best apps to track international purchases
Made an international purchase and are you counting the days to receive your package? To alleviate the anxiety, you can track every step of delivery via your mobile: there are a variety of tracking apps compatible with national or international carriers and with real-time updates on the progress of the shipment.
- 4 ways to track parcels at the Post Office
- Want to detach? Check out 5 apps to sell used things
When using these apps, just inform the tracking code received at the time of purchase and wait for updates. Thus, it is possible to use applications to monitor deliveries from the main e-commerce platforms with international shipping, such as AliExpress, Gearbest, Shopee, among other options. Check out, below, the main apps to track purchases from abroad!
1. Track
- Compatibility: Android, iOS
- Price: Free installation with option to purchase on app
O Track is a popular parcel tracking app. You can register multiple packages, catalog them with tags or descriptions, and receive delivery step updates via notifications. The platform supports more than 99 different carriers and also includes options to track domestic deliveries.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Application translates information (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
To use, just have the code in hand — the app automatically detects the carrier. If you need to handle tracking information in other languages, 17Track uses Bing technology for automatic translation of steps. In addition, the app allows you to configure your home screen to display featured packages, edit information about each order and even receive updates to your email.
- How to track international purchases by 17Track
The platform also has desktop and browser versions, with automatic synchronization of account information. Each free registration in the app has a limit of up to 17 tracking. To expand this limit, you must subscribe to paid plans with options starting at $2.40.
two. EBANX Track
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free
EBANX is a company created to perform payments and other solutions involving international purchases. In addition to the digital wallet used by different services, it also provides the EBANX Track platform to track international or national packages.
App has a tab for purchases (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app can concentrate multiple codes of tracking and brings updates in real time. It is possible to differentiate each order with labels and titles, so that you do not lose track of all pending deliveries. For orders that have already been delivered, the app interface displays a summary with the country of origin, carrier and process time.
- EBANX Track: how track your orders using the app
Through EBANX Track, you can also access a shopping tab. The app displays products featured by AliExpress and allows you to access the respective ads quickly from your browser. Thus, in addition to tracking deliveries, the app is also an alternative to check your future purchases.
3. Muambator
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free
Created in Brazil, Muambator is another interesting option to locate and track your international orders. The application has support for tracking several carriers in China and the United States, in addition to providing post office delivery updates.
The app’s interface is divided into categories (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app’s simplified interface separates all your orders and categories, with an emphasis on a tab for packages that received customs tariffs. Orders can be given names or nicknames for better identification and the tracking area displays a map to follow each step.
To alert you to new delivery, the app provides push notifications or e- mail. There is also the possibility of tracking and checking your registration information in a browser version.
4. AfterShip
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free
With over five million downloads from the Google Play Store, AfterShip tracks deliveries carried out by national or international carriers. The app’s database allows you to use tracking codes for more than 1024 different logistics companies and brings all the details of the steps until arrival at your address.
509983 AfterShip recognizes codes tracking (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
One of the highlights of AfterShip is the ability to recognize tracking codes copied to your mobile’s clipboard. Thus, just open the application and wait for detection to quickly register a new order. In addition to identifying the code, the app also fills in the information about the carrier and sends push notifications for each tracking news.
After registering each package, it is possible to use nicknames and tags to identify them. In the Android version, AfterShip provides a widget for the device’s home screen with information about each package.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509983 509983 509983 509983
Created in Brazil, Muambator is another interesting option to locate and track your international orders. The application has support for tracking several carriers in China and the United States, in addition to providing post office delivery updates.
The app’s interface is divided into categories (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app’s simplified interface separates all your orders and categories, with an emphasis on a tab for packages that received customs tariffs. Orders can be given names or nicknames for better identification and the tracking area displays a map to follow each step.
To alert you to new delivery, the app provides push notifications or e- mail. There is also the possibility of tracking and checking your registration information in a browser version.
4. AfterShip
With over five million downloads from the Google Play Store, AfterShip tracks deliveries carried out by national or international carriers. The app’s database allows you to use tracking codes for more than 1024 different logistics companies and brings all the details of the steps until arrival at your address. 509983 AfterShip recognizes codes tracking (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
One of the highlights of AfterShip is the ability to recognize tracking codes copied to your mobile’s clipboard. Thus, just open the application and wait for detection to quickly register a new order. In addition to identifying the code, the app also fills in the information about the carrier and sends push notifications for each tracking news. After registering each package, it is possible to use nicknames and tags to identify them. In the Android version, AfterShip provides a widget for the device’s home screen with information about each package. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 509983 509983 509983 509983
With over five million downloads from the Google Play Store, AfterShip tracks deliveries carried out by national or international carriers. The app’s database allows you to use tracking codes for more than 1024 different logistics companies and brings all the details of the steps until arrival at your address.
509983 AfterShip recognizes codes tracking (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
One of the highlights of AfterShip is the ability to recognize tracking codes copied to your mobile’s clipboard. Thus, just open the application and wait for detection to quickly register a new order. In addition to identifying the code, the app also fills in the information about the carrier and sends push notifications for each tracking news.
After registering each package, it is possible to use nicknames and tags to identify them. In the Android version, AfterShip provides a widget for the device’s home screen with information about each package.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509983 509983 509983 509983