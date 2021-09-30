best-apps-to-track-international-purchases

Made an international purchase and are you counting the days to receive your package? To alleviate the anxiety, you can track every step of delivery via your mobile: there are a variety of tracking apps compatible with national or international carriers and with real-time updates on the progress of the shipment.

4 ways to track parcels at the Post Office

When using these apps, just inform the tracking code received at the time of purchase and wait for updates. Thus, it is possible to use applications to monitor deliveries from the main e-commerce platforms with international shipping, such as AliExpress, Gearbest, Shopee, among other options. Check out, below, the main apps to track purchases from abroad!

1. Track

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free installation with option to purchase on app

O Track is a popular parcel tracking app. You can register multiple packages, catalog them with tags or descriptions, and receive delivery step updates via notifications. The platform supports more than 99 different carriers and also includes options to track domestic deliveries.

Application translates information (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To use, just have the code in hand — the app automatically detects the carrier. If you need to handle tracking information in other languages, 17Track uses Bing technology for automatic translation of steps. In addition, the app allows you to configure your home screen to display featured packages, edit information about each order and even receive updates to your email.

The platform also has desktop and browser versions, with automatic synchronization of account information. Each free registration in the app has a limit of up to 17 tracking. To expand this limit, you must subscribe to paid plans with options starting at $2.40.