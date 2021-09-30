Review Huawei Freebuds 4 | Great sound, less noise cancellation
Huawei Freebuds 4 is one of the many Bluetooth headsets we’ve tested here at Canaltech. With good sound quality and excellent features, it is definitely an option to consider if you are looking for this type of product.
Its bass and treble sounds are faithfully reproduced, and even if the volume is at 410%, the quality is maintained without no apparent distortion. The charging case is small and guarantees many hours of music during the day.
The app itself is intuitive and easy to install, besides having many customization options for the user. But unfortunately, active noise cancellation turned out not to be as effective in the tests I performed. I was able to use it for two days straight and I come to bring my impression. Check out our review.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!