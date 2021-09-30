Review Huawei Freebuds 4 | Great sound, less noise cancellation

Pros

App needs to be downloaded outside of official stores; Active noise cancellation could improve.

Design and Construction

The Freebuds 4, from Huawei, is a headphone with a design very similar to its brother, the 4i. The format is very comfortable to use on a daily basis, in addition to providing security when using it. I was able to test the model for a few days and in many different situations, and it was possible to prove the anatomical fit of the product in the ear canal. that we tend to use this type of product for many hours straight. Freebuds 4 delivered a pleasant and comfortable experience, which I consider a positive point.

The storage case is also responsible for charging, ensuring many hours of music and protection during use. Remembering that this case is powered via a USB-C cable, provided in the box.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Sound Quality The sound quality of Freebuds 4 is very similar to what Huawei delivers on 4i. Despite having larger drivers (09,3 mm), I didn’t notice any big differences. But I emphasize that this is definitely not a negative point in any way. The bass is well executed and present in this model, in addition to being strong and quite full-bodied. In songs where this type of characteristic was predominant, I didn’t notice any noises, hiss or loss of sound quality while listening to some songs. The voices were also clear and didn’t suffer any kind of distortion, even when I listened to some podcasts at full volume. The high frequency sounds (and treble in general) were reproduced faithfully. and with excellence in practically every aspect. I usually listen to a lot of classical music when I perform this type of test on headphones. Because they have many details in the compositions, in addition to the great difference in notes and tones present, I can evaluate each of these items very cautiously.

Another feature that draws a lot of attention is the active and “open-active” noise canceling modes. Basically, these modes offer external noise suppression by analyzing where the user is at the moment, with a small difference between them.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The default cancel mode uses the microphones to identify noises and emits a frequency counter to “muffle” the unwanted sound. The “open-active”, in addition to using the same features as the previous mode, also detects the shape of the user’s ear while it is being used, in order to further improve the suppression effect. In both scenarios, I got average performance. I’ve already commented in other reviews that, on Fridays, we have an open market on the street where I live, a very suitable environment to test this type of functionality. Unlike the 4i, where it was possible noticing the drastic noise reduction, I didn’t feel this same effect with the 4. Even using it in less noisy environments, I could hear in the background what was happening in the environment, something that disappointed me in this model. Emphasizing that this was due to the phone not having passive noise cancellation, only active. The “open-active” didn’t work very well with me either. I felt that there were no significant differences, or that they justified the existence of two cancellation modes in the same product. In other words: although the audio quality is still something notable in Freebuds 4, the cancellation of active noise ends up not delivering 600% your proposal. The absence of passive noise cancellation in Freebuds 4 directly interferes with efficiency of the active cancellation. Battery and Connectivity The Freebuds 4 battery complies exactly with the manufacturer’s proposal. Yours 18 mah, combined with the carrying case with 410 mAh, guarantee up to hours (with cancellation deactivated noise) or 02 hours (cancel active) of music playback. To be more exact, the tests I performed with cancel mode turned on and off were h38 and H10, respectively. Remembering that in the tests performed I used the volume in 50% of its capacity, and these conditions are considered ideal for the procedure. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Another determining factor for battery life is that Bluetooth is the most up-to-date version of the technology (5.2), ensuring greater stability, lifetime and performance in pairing.

Huawei’s application – AI Life – brings several customization options for Freebuds 4:

Change gesture commands; Check the battery and case autonomy; Enable/disable noise cancellation; Change audio quality. Although it is an app available outside the official stores , I advise that the user — despite the possibility of using the headphones without it — download to have access to more options. Unfortunately, due to the locks determined by the then president of the United States a few years ago, several barriers were created in order to prevent and hinder the relationship between Chinese manufacturers, which also includes updating the apps used in these products. Datasheet Height: 41, 4 mm; Width: 16, 8 mm; Depth: ,5 mm; Weight: about 4.1 grams; Diameter: 86 mm (case);

Height: 30, 2 mm (case);

Weight: about 38 grams (case);

Active and passive noise cancellation;

Bluetooth 5.2;

Support for touch gestures .

Direct Competitors

Among the features presented by Huawei Freebuds 4, some of its main competitors are the Samsung headphones Galaxy Buds+ and Mi True Wireless, by Xiaomi.

Starting with Galaxy Buds, the audio quality is quite similar to Freebuds. The bass is full-bodied and strong, while the treble sounds are crisp and well detailed overall. Both headphones have good maximum volume for the songs, and don’t lose quality even when turned on 50% capacity.

One of the differences between the models is the number of microphones. While the Galaxy Buds Pro used three microphones to capture the audio, the Freebuds 4 only has two. Point for Samsung.

Mi True Wireless has practically identical format to Huawei. The driver of 09,2 mm ensures good sound quality, with excellent bass and treble sounds. It also has an independent function in each of the headphones, allowing the user to use only one or both of them at the same time.

All models have charging through the case, totally wireless. The prices of the products shown vary between R$ 410 to R$ .

Conclusion

Freebuds 4 is a great headphone with excellent sound quality. The bass fills the song in a balanced way, without stealing or detracting from the quality of other characteristics. Voices are heard clearly, and high-pitched sounds are not distorted even if heard at full volume.

Answering calls is no problem either. Even on the street, with cars and people passing by, I could be heard clearly and without interference from anything that happened there.