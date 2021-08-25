Egypt reopens Rafah Border Gate to one-way crossings

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1

Egypt had closed the Rafah Border Crossing in the Gaza Strip on August 22, bilaterally, until further notice.

In a statement made by Egypt, it was stated that the Rafah Border Gate will reopen tomorrow to one-way crossings from Egypt to the Gaza Strip. Spokesman of the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza, Iyad al-Bazm, stated that the Egyptian authorities informed that the border gate will be opened to one-way crossings tomorrow to facilitate the return of those trapped in Egypt to the Gaza Strip. Al-Bazm also stated that the border crossing will be opened within the crossing of commercial goods.

The Rafah Border Crossing is known as the Gaza Strip’s only gateway to the outside world.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

August 22, 2021
Photo of Scandalous T-shirt! They made fun of Afghans who died after falling from a plane: Kabul Skydiving Club

Scandalous T-shirt! They made fun of Afghans who died after falling from a plane: Kabul Skydiving Club

August 23, 2021
Photo of the hundred men’s final: paul stirling, ross whiteley shine as brave beat birmingham southern phoenix by 32 runs, clinch the hundred men’s final: paul stirling and vitley win ‘the hundred’ title

the hundred men’s final: paul stirling, ross whiteley shine as brave beat birmingham southern phoenix by 32 runs, clinch the hundred men’s final: paul stirling and vitley win ‘the hundred’ title

August 22, 2021
Photo of Brazilian educational institutions suffer 377 digital attacks every week

Brazilian educational institutions suffer 377 digital attacks every week

August 24, 2021
Back to top button