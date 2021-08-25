Egypt reopens Rafah Border Gate to one-way crossings

Egypt had closed the Rafah Border Crossing in the Gaza Strip on August 22, bilaterally, until further notice.

In a statement made by Egypt, it was stated that the Rafah Border Gate will reopen tomorrow to one-way crossings from Egypt to the Gaza Strip. Spokesman of the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza, Iyad al-Bazm, stated that the Egyptian authorities informed that the border gate will be opened to one-way crossings tomorrow to facilitate the return of those trapped in Egypt to the Gaza Strip. Al-Bazm also stated that the border crossing will be opened within the crossing of commercial goods.

The Rafah Border Crossing is known as the Gaza Strip’s only gateway to the outside world.