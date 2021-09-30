10 Brain Mysteries That Still Intrigue Science
The brain is the part of the human body that most intrigues scientists. Every day, there are more studies, and even so, the brain holds several mysteries, which have not yet been completely solved by science. We list some of these questions that are still able to leave with the flea behind the ear.
1. How is information encoded in neural activity?
Neurons can produce brief electrical pulses that travel to cause the release of chemical signals in other parts of the brain. As we get deeper into the brain, however, we find neurons involved in complex phenomena like value judgments, simulating possible futures, signals that become difficult to decipher. It is currently unclear which neurons belong to a particular group. Nor is it simple to monitor the connections of a neuron, since a single one in the cortex receives information from about 10 a thousand others.
two. How are memories stored and retrieved?
When you learn a new fact, such as someone’s name, physical changes occur in the structure of your brain. But we still don’t understand exactly what these changes are, how they are orchestrated at synapses and neurons, how they embody knowledge, or how they are read decades later. A tricky part of all this is that there are so many types of memories. The brain seems to distinguish short-term memory from long-term memory.
Almost all theories of memory propose that memory storage depends on synapses, the lowercase connections between brain cells. But looking only at associations may not be enough to explain memory. The great secret of memory is that it encodes mainly the relationships between things, rather than the details. Memory retrieval is even more mysterious than storage.
3. What is the primordial activity of the brain?
The activity of the brain at rest may be the most important aspect of a person’s mental state. The resting brain uses 10% of the body’s total oxygen, although it represents only 2% of body mass. Some of the basic activities may represent knowledge of brain restructuring in the background, simulating future events or manipulating memories. Most of the things we care about can take place without external stimuli and without obvious results that can be measured.
4. How does the brain simulate the possibilities?
When a decision needs to be made, the brain is able to simulate the possibilities, but how to be able to make predictions about the world is still an intriguing mystery. It may be that memory exists just for that purpose, functioning as a tool to make successful predictions for the future based on what has already been experienced before.
5. What are emotions?
Emotions can be considered as physical responses to stimuli, as can be seen in the increase in heart rate and perspiration that accompany fear, for example, or in the muscular tension that accompanies anger. Feelings, on the other hand, are the subjective experiences that sometimes accompany these processes: feelings of happiness, envy, sadness, and so on. Emotions seem to employ largely unconscious machinery, and one of the goals of neuroscience is to understand the nature of many emotional disorders.
(Image: Fakurian Design/Unsplash)
6. What is intelligence?
Intelligence comes in many forms, but it is not known what intelligence itself means, biologically. How do billions of neurons work together to manipulate knowledge, simulate new situations, and erase inconsequential information? What happens when two concepts “fit together” and you suddenly see a solution to a problem? What happens in your brain when you suddenly realize that the killer in the movie is actually the unsuspecting wife? Intelligence is at the heart of what is special about Homo sapiens. Other species are programmed to solve specific problems, while our ability to abstract allows us to solve a range of problems.
7. How does the brain represent time?
The brain can “trick time” for you, making simultaneous events seem simultaneous, even when the different senses they process the information individually show otherwise. For example: look at your reflection in the mirror. Focus on your left eye, then shift your gaze to your right eye. Your eye movements take time, but you don’t see them moving. In short, this notion of smooth passage of time is a construction of the brain.
8. How and why does the brain sleep and dream?
One of the most amazing aspects of our lives is that we spend a third of our time sleeping. The function of sleep and the process of dreams still puzzles science. For now, there are some assumptions, such as that sleep is restorative, conserving and replenishing the body’s energy reserves, or that sleep plays a critical role in learning and consolidating memories. To truly understand and reach a universal answer is for future studies.
9. How do the brain’s specialized systems integrate?
To the naked eye, no part of the brain’s surface looks different from any other part. But when we measure activity, we find that different types of information are hiding in each region of neural territory. Now that neuroscientists have a fair idea of how this territory is divided, we are faced with a variety of brain networks involved with smell, hunger, pain, goal setting, temperature, forecasting, and hundreds of other tasks. . Despite their disparate functions, these systems seem to work together perfectly, but it is still unclear how this happens.
10. What is consciousness?
The explanation of consciousness is one of the main unsolved problems of modern science. For now, neuroscientists believe that consciousness emerges from the material things of the brain primarily because even very small changes in the brain can powerfully alter subjective experiences. While it is one of the traditional challenges to research, recently, Australian researchers claim to have found a way to quantitatively measure consciousness, which proves its existence.
Source: Discover Magazine, Allen Institute for Brain Science, Neurologic Institute
