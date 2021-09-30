10-brain-mysteries-that-still-intrigue-science

The brain is the part of the human body that most intrigues scientists. Every day, there are more studies, and even so, the brain holds several mysteries, which have not yet been completely solved by science. We list some of these questions that are still able to leave with the flea behind the ear.

Study shows how the brain learns with visual stimuli in the subconscious



Neural network mimics the human brain to solve complex problems

How the brain reacts when you feel observed… by robots?

1. How is information encoded in neural activity?

Neurons can produce brief electrical pulses that travel to cause the release of chemical signals in other parts of the brain. As we get deeper into the brain, however, we find neurons involved in complex phenomena like value judgments, simulating possible futures, signals that become difficult to decipher. It is currently unclear which neurons belong to a particular group. Nor is it simple to monitor the connections of a neuron, since a single one in the cortex receives information from about 10 a thousand others.

two. How are memories stored and retrieved? When you learn a new fact, such as someone’s name, physical changes occur in the structure of your brain. But we still don’t understand exactly what these changes are, how they are orchestrated at synapses and neurons, how they embody knowledge, or how they are read decades later. A tricky part of all this is that there are so many types of memories. The brain seems to distinguish short-term memory from long-term memory. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

Almost all theories of memory propose that memory storage depends on synapses, the lowercase connections between brain cells. But looking only at associations may not be enough to explain memory. The great secret of memory is that it encodes mainly the relationships between things, rather than the details. Memory retrieval is even more mysterious than storage.

3. What is the primordial activity of the brain?

The activity of the brain at rest may be the most important aspect of a person’s mental state. The resting brain uses 10% of the body’s total oxygen, although it represents only 2% of body mass. Some of the basic activities may represent knowledge of brain restructuring in the background, simulating future events or manipulating memories. Most of the things we care about can take place without external stimuli and without obvious results that can be measured.

4. How does the brain simulate the possibilities?

When a decision needs to be made, the brain is able to simulate the possibilities, but how to be able to make predictions about the world is still an intriguing mystery. It may be that memory exists just for that purpose, functioning as a tool to make successful predictions for the future based on what has already been experienced before.

5. What are emotions?

Emotions can be considered as physical responses to stimuli, as can be seen in the increase in heart rate and perspiration that accompany fear, for example, or in the muscular tension that accompanies anger. Feelings, on the other hand, are the subjective experiences that sometimes accompany these processes: feelings of happiness, envy, sadness, and so on. Emotions seem to employ largely unconscious machinery, and one of the goals of neuroscience is to understand the nature of many emotional disorders.

(Image: Fakurian Design/Unsplash)