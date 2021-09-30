Buy your GAMER CHAIR at a discount at Magalu for a limited time
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:
Whether to play or work , gamer chairs are popular among those who spend hours in front of the computer. If you are looking for a model of this type to be more comfortable during your day to day, it is worth taking advantage of this current promotion by Magazine Luiza, with several models of gamer chairs being sold at a discount.
The chairs sold are from the XT Racer line, with models ranging from the most basic to the most expensive, all for interesting prices. Check the details of each of them and the prices available taking advantage of this promotion.
XT Racer Viking Series
The Viking Series is an intermediate model with all the main features of a gamer chair. It has adjustable arms, head and lumbar pillows, height adjustment and adjustable tilt. It is made for people up to 1,90 m tall and weighing up to 135 kg.
A differential of the Viking Series compared to other models on this list is the fact that the armrest can be adjusted in three dimensions including height, rotation and forward or backward. This ensures that it will fit well on any desk in your office or at home, keeping you in the correct posture during prolonged computer use.
-
Buy the XT Racer Viking Series for R$1.89,05 | 08x of BRL 91,68
XT Racer Platinum Series
The Viking Series is an intermediate model with all the main features of a gamer chair. It has adjustable arms, head and lumbar pillows, height adjustment and adjustable tilt. It is made for people up to 1,90 m tall and weighing up to 135 kg.
A differential of the Viking Series compared to other models on this list is the fact that the armrest can be adjusted in three dimensions including height, rotation and forward or backward. This ensures that it will fit well on any desk in your office or at home, keeping you in the correct posture during prolonged computer use.
-
Buy the XT Racer Viking Series for R$1.89,05 | 08x of BRL 91,68
XT Racer Platinum Series
Whoever likes the gamer look must like the XT Racer Platinum Series. It has a distinctive design, which makes it look more futuristic when compared to other models in the line. The backrest is also a little more reclining than other models, reaching 135 degrees.
It has some red or green details on the back, but it’s more discreet than other gamer chairs, which tend to bring lots of colors eye-catching throughout its structure. For those who want a product a little closer to a conventional chair, it can be an interesting option.
Buy the XT Racer Platinum Series for R$ 849,99 | 08x of BRL 68,68
XT Racer Force Series
-
-
- Buy XT Racer Force Series for R$ 800,91 | 08x of BRL 68,109
This model draws attention for being a good option for those looking for a cheaper gamer chair. We know that some products of this type can be expensive on the market, which makes the Force Series a very interesting model, offering comfort, good construction and a differentiated design.
It is swivel and has a reclining backrest up to 135 degrees, which allows you to position yourself more comfortably while using the computer for play or work. It also features high-density foam and high-quality PU upholstery. That is, all the essential characteristics that a product of this type must have.
XT Racer Extreme Series Limited
State-of-the-art model of the brand, the Extreme Series basically brings together all the positive points present in the others in one single chair. It has an armrest with adjustment in four directions, allowing a total adaptation to any environment and can change depending on the type of activity you intend to do at that time.
with a mechanism that regulates the angle and height of the seat, as well as other features that improve ergonomics during prolonged use, such as adjustable tilt. For those looking for a high-end model, it might be worth taking a look at this current promotion.
Buy the XT Racer Extreme Series Limited for BRL 2.800,91 | 08x of BRL 135,109