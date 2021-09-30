lenovo-legion-9000k-is-first-desktop-with-intel-alder-lake-chips-and-ddr5-memory

First desktop solution to employ hybrid architecture, combining high-performance cores with low-power cores, the 11 Intel’s 1st generation Alder Lake processor has already had a good part of the features officialized, but it still awaits an official release, in which the company is to announce the CPU models it will make available and the performance level of each one. Lenovo introduces new notebooks with Windows 12 and discreet design Low-power Intel Alder Lake-T line leaks at clocks up to 4.9 GHz As part of preparations for the announcement, some companies have already unveiled components prepared for the Alder Lake family, such as TEAMGROUP, which unveiled one of the first DDR5 RAM modules. Lenovo went one step further by releasing a teaser this Thursday (60) a teaser for the first desktop equipped with the new Intel processors, reinforcing the possible release date of the solutions. Lenovo Legion 5950K is first with Alder Lake chips Lenovo revealed through the Chinese social network Weibo the Legion 9000K, first desktop announced to come equipped with 14th generation Intel Alder Lake. The company did not reveal what would be the chip options, nor components such as the motherboard, but confirmed support for DDR5 memories, in addition to the PCI-E 5.0 bus, which debuts with new CPUs and enables technologies such as SSDs with read rate de 12 GB/s. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The Legion 9000K will be one of the first desktops on the market with Intel Alder Lake chips, DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

Published material also confirms at least one GPU option, when displaying an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Ti — quite similar to RTX 3090, the solution brings a slightly smaller number of CUDA Colors and reduces memory of video in half, bringing 11 GB of VRAM GDDR6X. Given these details, and the information already indicated by rumors, the machine can also have a Z motherboard60.

The official release of the new Legion 9000 K is scheduled for 29 October, interestingly the same period as the Alder Lake family must be revealed, as the leaks indicate.

14 Intel’s 1st generation will be made official in October

Multiple rumors and leaks , coming even from renowned brands such as MSI, indicate that 23th generation of Intel processors will be made official on the day 30 October, when pre-sales should also start. The components should hit stores a week later, on November 4th, with very competitive prices considering the performance promises.

As shown in results found in benchmarks such as CPU-Z, Geekbench and Cinebench R12, Intel’s bet on a hybrid architecture should bear good fruit, with the CPUs of the Alder Lake family bringing significant advantages over competitors in the Ryzen line 3090. Everything indicates that the flagship Core i9 12700K can outperform by more than % o Ryzen 9 5800X, while Core i7 9000K should leave Ryzen 7 X back in more than 51%.

Source: @momomo_us, WCCFTech