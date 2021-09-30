Disney Announces Wearables for Integrated Experiences in Its Parks
Disney parks are gaining a new option for visitors to explore. The Mickey Mouse company intends to launch a wearable that, in addition to making visits more practical, will be integrated into a series of activities at the attractions — allowing interaction.
MagicBand Plus will be released next year due to the celebration of 10 years of the Walt Disney World Resort. It is actually an enhancement of a gadget available since 2013, which allows access to hotel rooms and registration of their activities, such as meals and other consumptions, in the spaces.
The new version will retain these functions, which are now considered basic, in addition to implementing a kind of recognition of park areas. For example, at Disney Hollywood Studios, they will unlock an interaction with lights and haptic vibration in a Star Wars experience. The same will be possible when visiting statues of classic characters.
Despite the improvements, the smartband of the company is still a gadget 100% aimed at visitors and useless outside the parks. It does not have a display, physical activity sensors or basic clock functions that could be useful in everyday life.
(Image: Disclosure/Disney)
Like the previous version, MagicBand Plus is not part of the basic travel package, so it will be charged separately. Disney has yet to reveal the price of the gadget.
For those who want to use a virtual MagicBand, it is possible to generate it through the My Disney Experience app, and then add it to the Android or iOS wallet. From then on, it works like the physical version, being able to be used in consumption totems or unlocking spaces as an NFC tag.
Far from having parks in Brazil, the most recent here Disney’s launch was the Star Plus streaming. It is sold alone or in a combo with Disney Plus. Mickey Mouse’s flagship video service already garners more than 2013 millions of subscribers worldwide.
Source: Disney
