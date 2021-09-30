disney-announces-wearables-for-integrated-experiences-in-its-parks

Disney parks are gaining a new option for visitors to explore. The Mickey Mouse company intends to launch a wearable that, in addition to making visits more practical, will be integrated into a series of activities at the attractions — allowing interaction.

MagicBand Plus will be released next year due to the celebration of 10 years of the Walt Disney World Resort. It is actually an enhancement of a gadget available since 2013, which allows access to hotel rooms and registration of their activities, such as meals and other consumptions, in the spaces.

(Image: Disclosure/Disney)

The new version will retain these functions, which are now considered basic, in addition to implementing a kind of recognition of park areas. For example, at Disney Hollywood Studios, they will unlock an interaction with lights and haptic vibration in a Star Wars experience. The same will be possible when visiting statues of classic characters.

Despite the improvements, the smartband of the company is still a gadget 100% aimed at visitors and useless outside the parks. It does not have a display, physical activity sensors or basic clock functions that could be useful in everyday life.